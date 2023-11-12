Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is undoubtedly the most successful IP for Rockstar Games to date. It was one of the most ambitious projects in 2013 and was released on September 13 that year.

Immediately after its release, the game broke several records, forcing the mainstream media to cover its influence. While Rockstar has yet to reveal its official revenue figures for the game, many independent sources offer some estimate reports.

This article takes a close look at the success of GTA 5 and how much revenue it has made for Rockstar Games to date.

Rockstar Games earned over $800 million in one night after releasing GTA 5

As seen in the above video by Fox News, Rockstar Games made a hefty amount after releasing Grand Theft Auto 5 at midnight on September 13, 2013. Keep in mind that the $800 million in revenue was generated only from six countries: the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and two gaming platforms: PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar released the popular GTA game in Japan on October 10, 2013. Till then, the studio had already earned over a billion dollars in profits.

According to many sources, it took Rockstar Games only three days to net a profit of one billion dollars from Grand Theft Auto 5. As per statista, a popular data-collection website, Rockstar Games sold over 32.5 million copies of the game in 2013.

Annual unit sales of GTA 5 (Image via statista)

According to the latest report by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, The Grand Theft Auto series has collectively sold over 405 million copies to date, of which 190 million are of GTA 5.

It was estimated that Rockstar Games made around $7.7 billion from the latest Grand Theft Auto game. However, after the latest Earnings Call Meeting of the parent company, the revenue has most likely crossed the eight billion dollar mark.

An interesting thing to note is that Take-Two Interactive is aiming to earn eight billion dollars in its fiscal year 2025. The period starts on April 1, 2024, and ends on March 31, 2025.

While the officials did not disclose how it would make that hefty amount within a year, many theories suggested that Rockstar Games would release Grand Theft Auto 6 during the period, which would do the job.

The American gaming studio is going to release the first official trailer for the upcoming game in the first week of December 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the finished game after seeing the unfinished GTA 6 leaked footage.

Even though Rockstar Games has yet to announce the release date of the game, many fans believe it will break all records previously set by any video game, including Grand Theft Auto 5.

