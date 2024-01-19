"GTA 6 creators adding this to the game": Fans react to a Florida Man kissing Gator incident

The first GTA 6 trailer, released on December 5, 2023, featured many references to real-life events that have happened in the state of Florida. Since the game will be set in Leonida, likely a fictional iteration of Florida, it only makes sense that parodies of such events made it into Rockstar Games' next release. Another incident some consider worthy of being added to the highly anticipated title recently surfaced on the social media platform X.

This came in the form of a video in which a man kisses an alligator after he feeds it. Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature alligators among its wildlife, and as its trailer has already shown the animal in action, it wouldn't be too surprising if this video also gets parodied in the upcoming title.

Fans joke about an incident of a Florida man kissing an alligator being added in GTA 6

@DramaAlert uploaded a video on X on January 12, 2024, featuring a man kissing an alligator on its lips after he fed it. This resulted in some joking about the incident being added to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Some fans also joked about how taxing it would be for their systems to run Grand Theft Auto 6 when it is finally released.

Although some have argued that the video is not from Florida, the nature of this incident sits in line with the infamous Florida Man meme. Rockstar Games itself parodied many such incidents in the highly anticipated title's first trailer.

For instance, one of its shots shows an alligator walking inside a store. Another shot features an alligator being pulled out from the swimming pool of a house.

Other real-life Florida Man references also made it into the trailer. These were posted as social media videos of events happening in Leonida, which might be a major GTA 6 feature. Interestingly, one of the in-game accounts was named PlanetLeonidaMan, which could be a direct reference to the Florida Man meme.

Fans expect more trailers of the upcoming game to be released in 2024. These may reveal other exciting title features or details about characters like Lucia and her unnamed partner. Additionally, these trailers are also expected to reveal an exact GTA 6 release date.

