GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games seemingly works with a company that ports PSP and PS2 titles to PS5

While the entire gaming community is waiting for Rockstar Games to make the next move on GTA 6, the popular American gaming studio was reportedly found partnering with Implicit Conversions, a developer studio that ports classic video games to modern PlayStation consoles. Despite Rockstar Games’ complete silence over the matter, independent data miners quickly found the details on Implicit Conversions’ official website.

At the moment, the reason for the partnership is still unknown. But, fans are speculating that Rockstar Games will bring classic GTA titles to the latest generation consoles.

Rockstar Games is rumored to partner with Implicit Conversions studio to port classic GTA titles to modern consoles

On March 14, 2024, a popular insider and data miner named Ben (X/@videotechuk_) reported that Implicit Conversions studio listed Rockstar Games as one of its ‘partners and publishers’ on the official website.

According to Implicit Conversions’ official description, it is an emulation company that helps gaming studios port their classic and retro video games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation Portal, and PlayStation 2 to new-age consoles such as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Ben added that the partnership could imply Rockstar is planning to add its classic games to the PS Plus Premium subscription in the future.

While the community was waiting for new GTA 6 details, the partnership came in as a surprise. Many fans began asking for classic Grand Theft Auto titles, such as Chinatown Wars, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories on the PlayStation 5.

While these were a few GTA games requested, many gamers also asked for a port of other Rockstar projects, such as Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club, Manhunt, and many more.

One should note that many 2D and 3D Universe titles from the Grand Theft Auto series are still limited to old-age consoles only. For example, you cannot play Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories on the latest platforms after the PlayStation 3 console.

That’s why Grand Theft Auto fans are very excited to learn about the collaboration with Implicit Conversions.

However, the video game giant has yet to officially verify the details. Therefore, fans are advised to keep their expectations low, as GTA 6 trailer 2 is undoubtedly the biggest thing the studio is focusing on next.

