GTA 6 devs step back into the office today as Rockstar aims to complete the game's development: Report

It is reported that GTA 6 devs are returning to office today (April 15, 2024). It should be noted that the move was first reported by Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable names in the gaming industry back in February. He stated that the change was due to security and productivity reasons. However, it wasn't popular among Rockstar Games employees and led to the studio facing a lot of backlash from them as well as a workers union.

Nevertheless, some fans seem excited about the change, as it could result in more information related to GTA 6 arriving soon. A second trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto entry is rumored to be revealed in the upcoming months.

GTA 6 devs reportedly return to office full-time starting today

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games insider Ben (X/@videotechuk_) reported earlier today that the studios' employees will now be returning to the office. They will have to work from the office full-time, that is for five days a week, which was also reported by Jason Schreier a couple of months ago.

He had stated that the move was due to security and productivity reasons as the studio entered the final stretch of GTA 6's development.

Expand Tweet

However, he also mentioned that employees were not thrilled with the change. Rockstar's decision to end WFH was heavily criticized by employees as well as the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) back then.

Anonymous reactions from Rockstar employees were shared on the union's official website that suggested they had not been consulted on the matter.

Some statements on the matter from anonymous Rockstar employees (Image via iwgb.org.uk)

However, it seems like they will finally have to return to office after all.

As mentioned earlier, some fans are feeling optimistic as can be noted from the following reactions:

Some reactions to the report (Image via X)

The optimism is understandable, as with employees back in office, the development of the upcoming game could potentially speed up. GTA 6's release has been planned for 2025, but an exact date hasn't been revealed.

Such information might arrive in the near future, possibly via the game's next trailer with more on its plot, gameplay features, and characters. However, that, needless to say, remains to be seen.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6's second trailer will release? In the next few months By the end of 2024 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback