Alleged GTA 6 hacker held in youth detention center after pleading not guilty to computer misuse

The British hacker believed to be the mastermind behind the recent GTA 6 leak has pleaded not guilty to a computer misuse charge, Eurogamer has reported.

The 17-year-old is allegedly responsible for the massive leak in which over 90 gameplay videos from an early GTA 6 build were shared all over the internet.

The City of London Police's Cyber Crime Unit confirmed that the teenager appeared for a hearing at Highbury Corner Youth Court on September 24, 2022. Although he pleaded not guilty to computer misuse, he did plead guilty to a charge of breaching bail conditions.

No details were provided on the breach of conditions, but it could be connected to previous cyberattacks he's been charged with.

City of London detective inspector Michael O'Sullivan said (as quoted by Eurogamer):

"The 17-year-old who appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court on September 24 has pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions and not guilty to computer misuse. The teenager has been remanded to a youth detention center".

The suspect is now being housed at a youth detention center until his next hearing.

Hacker suspected of GTA 6 leak has been in trouble with the law a couple of times before

According to tech journalists like Matthew Keys, the suspect may be the leader of a hacking group called Lapsus$, which is believed to be behind the GTA 6 leak.

Keys also revealed that the teenager was charged earlier this year in relation to cyberattacks on other high-profile organizations, including Microsoft and Nvidia.

The individual is also suspected of being involved in the Uber Technologies cyberattack that happened on September 15, 2022. Authorities who investigated the incident discovered similar hacking techniques used by Lapsus$.

How is the GTA community reacting to this development?

The GTA community's response to the news has been mixed. Most players either want the suspect to be freed or to receive lenient punishment. Some also believe the leak was not a big deal as it only showed early build footage.

Meanwhile, another group of players believes that it is not right for someone to steal data from a company and share it on the internet. They emphasized that such acts are illegal, adding that the perpetrators should face the consequences of the crime.

Some highlighted that the suspect even allegedly stole the source code, held it as ransom, and tried to blackmail Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games has since responded to the GTA 6 leaks, saying it "suffered a network intrusion."

