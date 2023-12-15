GTA 6 might be too much for Nintendo Switch 2: Report

GTA 6 is one of the most demanded video games across all platforms. However, according to a recent report, the title won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 console due to compatibility issues. In one of its recent YouTube videos, Digital Foundry, a renowned video game testing organization, claimed that the upcoming game console would not be able to handle the gameplay features of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Although Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce whether the highly anticipated video game will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 or not, many fans also believe that it will not be possible.

Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly cannot run GTA 6

On December 12, 2023, Richard Leadbetter, Digital Foundry’s Technology Editor, posted a video named DF Direct Special - Grand Theft Auto 6 Q+A on their YouTube channel (YouTube/@DigitalFoundry), talking about the GTA 6 trailer and the game’s release on various platforms.

Answering a question related to GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2, Richard stated that Grand Theft Auto 6’s features are out of the league for any Nintendo Switch console to run. The upcoming title has various in-game elements that even the most powerful Nintendo platforms will not be able to operate.

Oliver Mackenzie, a member of the Digital Foundry organization, stated that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer had advanced features such as ray tracing, and the Nintendo Switch 2 would not be powerful enough to handle them natively.

Oliver also pointed out that Rockstar Games had been very selective regarding porting its games to the Nintendo Switch. Till now, the studio has mostly ported its old titles, with Red Dead Redemption being the latest one.

He added that since other popular video game titles such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are yet to be released for the Nintendo Switch, there is a very low chance that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will be considered for the platform.

As of now, the American gaming studio has announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S. PC players are still waiting for Rockstar Games to announce it for their platform. Therefore, expecting a Nintendo Switch port for the game is still a distant dream.

