GTA 6 might not have a popular GTA character: Report

Lazlow Jones, a popular character featured in almost every GTA game since Grand Theft Auto 3, might not reappear in GTA 6. This is because the actor, who plays himself in the games, has joined a different studio. He was also a co-writer in many Rockstar Games titles, including the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

According to a new report, Lazlow Jones has joined the studio founded by Dan Houser, Rockstar Games' co-founder. So here's why he might not play a part in the upcoming game.

Here's why Lazlow Jones might not return in GTA 6

Lazlow Jones, who wrote, produced, and voiced the majority of the GTA games and other Rockstar Games titles, is now rumored to be an executive producer at Dan Houser's new firm, Absurd Ventures. Since he already left Rockstar in 2020, fans might not see him reprise his role in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Michael Unsworth, another former Rockstar Games developer, has also joined the studio as head of story and creative management, according to the report. He served as a senior writer on popular Rockstar titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The news was recently revealed on X by Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) of Axios. Jones left Rockstar around three years ago when Grand Theft Auto 6 was in the early phase of its development. It's unlikely that he had already played his role before this time, and as such, Lazlow might never appear in another Grand Theft Auto title.

Lazlow's contribution to the GTA series

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has had a number of characters who have reappeared in several games throughout the series. Rockstar has frequently reused characters throughout the 3D Universe games. The same was done in the HD Universe, as characters from GTA 4 have reappeared in GTA 5 or its Online counterpart.

Lazlow Jones, a famous writer, producer, director, voice actor, and radio personality has worked with Rockstar Games since 1999. He co-wrote many of the radio stations for the Grand Theft Auto games along with Dan Houser. Jones hosted Chatterbox FM in Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001) and returned to the same station in Liberty City Stories (2005).

He was most notable for hosting V-Rock in Vice City (2002) and co-hosting the same station in Vice City Stories (2006) along with Couzin Ed. He also hosted Integrity 2.0, another radio station in Grand Theft Auto 4 and its DLCs. However, in 2013, Jones did more than just provide a voice; he also made his on-screen debut in Grand Theft Auto 5.

In one of the missions, players get to chase and threaten Lazlow while playing as Michael. Following the After Hours update in 2018, he has a minor role in several Grand Theft Auto Online missions. Players can then find him at their Nightclub, enjoying a good time or looking distraught, depending on how popular their club is.

While Lazlow's return in Grand Theft Auto 6 looks unlikely, players will have their answers when the game is eventually released.

