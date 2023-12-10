The GTA 6 trailer revealed that Rockstar Games will release the highly anticipated game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, these are the only platforms confirmed so far. However, it did not stop fans from creating a parody trailer showing how it would look on the Nintendo Switch console. The concept video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), gaining over 18 thousand views. Dyllie (X user) posted this trailer with the caption:

"GTA 6 releasing for the Nintendo Switch. Coming 2025".

However, as is customary, it is a fan-made parody, and the game has no signs of coming to the Nintendo Switch console anytime soon.

Fans made GTA 6 trailer parody for Nintendo Switch

On December 10, 2023, Dyllie (X/@_Dyllie_) shared the GTA 6 trailer parody on the social media platform. The video was created by a YouTuber named KreekyBlocks (YouTube/@Kreekyblock).

The parody depicted most scenes from the original trailer released by Rockstar Games. However, since it was meant for Nintendo Switch, the YouTuber downgraded the graphics, giving it a hilarious twist.

(1/2) Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 parody trailer for Nintendo Switch. (Image via YouTube/@Kreekyblock)

The opening scene of the video showed an aerial shot with polygon-shaped buildings, cars, and trees. Every element in the video was visually downgraded to look as if it was created in the Microsoft Paint application.

This refers to the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the Nintendo Switch that comes with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution only. The Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay is expected to have outstanding visual effects that reduce the difference between real life and video games. However, since the Nintendo Switch is still using slightly outdated specs, the parody trailer is designed to mimic its graphics output.

(2/2) Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 parody trailer for Nintendo Switch. (Image via YouTube/@Kreekyblock)

The creator also reduced the number of environmental elements to take a jibe at the low processing power of the Nintendo Switch console.

Interestingly, KreekyBlocks put an Easter egg referring to Walter White from the popular TV show Breaking Bad. You can see a model of him standing in a T position near the road.

Walter White in his iconic yellow lab suit in the video. (Image via YouTube/@Kreekyblock)

Although the creator did not include the GTA 6 mud girl and many other elements from the trailer, you can find various parody elements like this in the video.

