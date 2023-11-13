GTA 6 is reportedly expected to surpass GTA 5's gaming experience

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is expected to surpass its predecessor in several aspects. The title has seemingly been in development for quite a while, with its first trailer confirmed to arrive next month. In a poll held by Pubity on its broadcast channel, fans expressed emphatic support for the latest entry, as it was widely voted to surpass Grand Theft Auto 5.

Although this is just fanfare, Rockstar Games' titles are always expected to be a massive improvement over their predecessors. A great example of this is 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, which is not only superior to its predecessor but also rivals many of today's releases in numerous departments.

Fans expect GTA 6's gaming experience to surpass that of GTA 5

Voters on Pubity's broadcast channel believe Grand Theft Auto 6 will top Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Pubity (Instagram: @pubity) held a poll on its broadcast channel asking whether Rockstar Games' next release, Grand Theft Auto 6, would top its predecessor. The answer was a resounding yes, with 84.6% of the votes siding with the sequel, whereas only 16.4% of the voters believed GTA 5 would still reign supreme.

As of this writing, Rockstar Games has yet to showcase anything about the next Grand Theft Auto installment. That said, the gaming studio has confirmed that an official trailer will be released in December this year.

While nothing can be said about GTA 6 until official footage is released, September 2022's leaks suggest it could be a big improvement over Grand Theft Auto 5 visually as well as technologically.

While Grand Theft Auto is already one of the biggest names in the industry, Rockstar's prolonged silence and last year's leaks greatly boosted the anticipation surrounding its arrival. In addition to some gameplay features, the leaks suggested the title possibly having two protagonists.

Lucia is reportedly one of the two lead characters, with the other being Jason. Nevertheless, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are yet to confirm any details.

An exact release date for the Grand Theft Auto 6 official trailer hasn't been announced, but Rockstar has confirmed it will arrive early next month.

