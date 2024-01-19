GTA 6's muscle deformation physics shows incredible achievement in the gaming industry, if it's true

The GTA 6 trailer was only 1:30 minutes long but was jam-packed with details. Fans have been digging deeper and have uncovered some stunning details on the NPCs. Muscle deformation physics is one of the things that players are quite excited about. If Rockstar Games uses this feature in the final product, it will be revolutionary.

In a clip shared by @NikTekOfficial on X, they pointed out how the skin around the shoulder and stomach area on the NPC was moving in an anatomically accurate manner. The stomach can be seen flexing and changing shape as the character moves.

Fans are very excited by this discovery and can't wait to get their hands on the game. They've also pointed towards some other details from the clip.

GTA 6 might feature realistic muscle and skin deformation physics

Expand Tweet

According to @NikTekOfficial, Rockstar Games might implement a feature where the character's skin behaved in an anatomically true way. What this means is that the skin and the muscles stretch and flex in a way similar to that of a real human.

While the studio has been experimenting with this feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 could take it to a whole new level. However, it has not yet been confirmed by the developers.

Fans are amazed by this discovery, and here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also noticed sun burns on the character, which further points towards the upcoming title setting new standards for the gaming industry. While some are skeptical that these details are just CGI, others are hopeful that they will transition to the gameplay as well. There are also several other features that fans want to see in GTA 6.

Muscle deformation has been an experimental feature for many video games. Faces have come a long way from being static to moving and mimicking the dialogues. So, it will not be too weird to see Rockstar Games putting effort into taking things to a new level.

This is one of the reasons why fans are desperately waiting for the studio to roll out GTA 6 trailer 2 and reveal more information about the upcoming title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 might have more such realistic features? Yes No 0 votes