GTA 6 Senior Artist reportedly sees Xbox Series S as a huge challenge

While Rockstar Games already announced that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, a Rockstar Games employee who is working on the GTA 6 team has stated that having modern games run on the Xbox Series S console is a huge challenge. The statement was given by Hailin Si, who is a Senior Material Artist at Rockstar Games, according to his LinkedIn. The artist indirectly hinted that the upcoming game may not run smoothly on the Xbox Series S.

However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as the gaming studio is still working on the project and will likely find a way to make it playable on all the platforms it's getting released on.

GTA 6 Senior Artist states the game may not run smoothly on Xbox Series S

On April 9, 2024, a fan account named X/@GTAVI_Countdown shared the above thread disclosing what the Senior Artist said about GTA 6’s performance optimization.

One of the images showed a fan asking Hailin Si whether or not the Xbox Series S would be able to run Grand Theft Auto 6 at 30 frames per second. In response, the latter stated that the Series S is a challenge for all video game developers. Accroding to him, games are very hard to optimize for the Xbox Series S regardless of whether they have good graphics or poor image quality.

“Just to express my personal opinion, any masterpiece, even a game with poor image quality, is a huge challenge to XSS.”

Hailin Si concluded by saying that they wouldn’t play on the console even if it was given to them for free.

GTA 6 gameplay on the Xbox Series S console is certainly going to be a challenge as the console has less powerful hardware.

During its recent Earnings Call Meeting, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent organization, stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still in development and that the studio is optimizing the game for consoles. It also revealed that the release date for the title is still not fixed and will be decided once the gameplay has been properly optimized.

Therefore, fans are advised to wait and see what Rockstar Games has to say about the game’s optimization for consoles. In the meantime, the community is eagerly waiting to know about the release of the GTA 6 PC version.

