Why GTA 6 might not have 60 FPS on launch

While the gaming industry patiently waits for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 as soon as possible, some fans continue to theorize about various aspects of it. The official trailer hinted at what the American gaming studio has been cooking for over a decade. While the reveal was mesmerizing, some fans are worried that the game would not have a 60 frames per second refresh rate.

Although Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the matter, the speculations may be true. This article explains why Grand Theft Auto 6 may not have a 60 FPS framerate in its initial release.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Fan explains why Rockstar Games may not provide 60 FPS in GTA 6 during its launch

On January 19, 2024, an X user named GameRoll (X/@GameRollGTA) shared a post explaining their views on why Rockstar Games may not provide 60 FPS during the initial release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The user stated that while the studio is known for pushing the limits of gaming platforms to their absolute margins, some elements from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer indirectly hinted at a limitation of up to 30 FPS.

According to them, the open world of GTA 6 had a very dense population of NPCs that were also unique in their ways. Such a diverse range of NPC generations could put a heavy load on the console CPUs. They shared their concern about whether or not PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles would be able to handle such details with a stable 60 FPS framerate.

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2025. These consoles were released in 2020 and have nearly passed their mid-life cycle. While video games are improving every day, the PS5 and Xbox Series CPUs are still the same as when they launched.

Therefore, these consoles might not be able to run the game to its full potential at a stable 60 FPS. The trailer showed surreal graphics, realistic physics, and hints of ray tracing and global illumination. Although the PS5 and Xbox Series X are two of the most powerful gaming consoles to date, they may not be able to run all the features of GTA 6 with a high framerate.

GameRoll also talked about the “performance mode” that Rockstar Games and other studios use in their video games. However, this mode would need to downgrade various aspects of the games to achieve a stable 60 FPS framerate. Moreover, the YouTube video (which is believed to showcase in-game footage) does not have a 60 FPS option.

Therefore, some believe it is a pipe dream to expect all the visual enhancements seen in the trailer with a 60 FPS during the launch of the upcoming game. However, they believe this could be achieved if Rockstar decides to release GTA 6 on PC or future gaming consoles.

