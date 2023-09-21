GTA 6 set to beat $800,000,000 record set by GTA 5, as per actor who played Michael

Ned Luke, the voice actor for GTA 5's Michael De Santa, expects GTA 6 to surpass its predecessor on launch day. This came from a response to a tweet from a Twitter user wondering if any game could beat Grand Theft Auto 5's amazing launch-day record of about $800,000,000. That title still sits comfortably on the top of the video game industry regarding this impressive feat.

If there were any possible contender, it would seem as though GTA 6 could be the one. Ned Luke has made a prediction that many other gamers have done before, which isn't surprising considering the hype is unlike anything else in recent memory. Whether the next Grand Theft Auto game will exceed the $800,000,000 record or not remains to be seen.

Twitter user @GTAonlineNews made a tweet about GTA 5's outstanding record launch day and asked other Twitter users if any game could beat it. For those who don't know, GTA 5 was reported to have earned $800,000,000 in just 24 hours after it debuted on September 17, 2013.

That's an impressive feat, as the game later went go on to sell over $1 billion in just three days. Gamers should also know that GTA 5 has since sold over 185 million copies worldwide, continuing to shatter records to this day.

Ned Luke's official Twitter account then responded to @GTAonlineNews on September 17, 2023, saying:

"Six will blow those numbers outta the water."

Fans will have to wait and see if this declaration becomes true.

Many fans also expect GTA 6 to surpass launch-day records

It's not uncommon to find other people believing that GTA 6 has the potential to beat GTA 5 in terms of launch-day records, many of which happened long before Ned Luke predicted it. While there is no definitive proof to suggest such a thing will happen (as the game hasn't even been formally announced yet), it wouldn't be shocking if such a thing were true.

Rockstar's tweet about the next Grand Theft Auto title getting prematurely leaked was the most-liked in gaming history, having over one million likes on Twitter. For reference, here it is below.

It's quite clear that many gamers are anticipating the next Grand Theft Auto game to come out. Leaks and rumors about the title are popular, often trending on Twitter whenever something interesting comes out (like the likely bogus $150 price tag).

If GTA 6 isn't a buggy, unoptimized mess at launch, then it shouldn't be unthinkable that it could beat the allegedly $800,000,000 record set by its predecessor upon its debut. From what was seen in the credible GTA 6 leaks, there is certainly potential.

