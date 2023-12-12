GTA 6 T-shirt reportedly leaks in the new GTA Online Chop Shop DLC data

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC is now live, and fans are exploring all the new things Rockstar Games has added. Interestingly, an X (formerly Twitter) user named fantastic apples (X/@fantasticapples) has found an unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 T-shirt in the game files. They also shared a photo and a video of their character wearing the new apparel.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has yet to verify the clothing item, and many players are also showing their doubts over its authenticity. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Details about the new GTA 6 T-shirt found in the Chop Shop DLC data

Expand Tweet

X user fantastic apples shared the above post on December 12, 2023, a few minutes before the GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC update’s official release. The T-shirt appears to be a simple black top with the Grand Theft Auto VI logo at the center.

As per the shared video, the apparel can be obtained from the in-game Suburban store. It can be found in the Unlocks section of the Special Tops menu.

While the clothing looks interesting, a user named Josh (X/@2018Josh) pointed out that the design could be created by joining a crew with the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

Expand Tweet

Historically, Rockstar Games has never added any items in the multiplayer game with the GTA logo. However, if the gaming studio has actually added the T-shirt, it will be the first promotion for its upcoming title, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Other confirmed things added with the latest DLC

While the Grand Theft Auto VI T-shirt’s authenticity is yet to be confirmed, Rockstar Games has added 11 new vehicles in the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. You can find them in the in-game Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Warstock Cache & Carry, and Legendary Motorsport websites.

Surprisingly, the studio has added three police cars to Grand Theft Auto Online that you can buy and keep in your inventory.

In addition to the cars, the Winter 2023 DLC has added new drift race missions, contact missions featuring Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto 4, a new business, and many other things.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you thing the t-shirt is real? Yes No 0 votes