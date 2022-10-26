GTA Advance and GTA San Andreas celebrate their 18th anniversaries today

GTA fans are ecstatic as two of their favorite games have turned 18 this year. Both Grand Theft Auto Advance and San Andreas were released on October 26, 2004. While San Andreas became an instant hit and was recognized as a "Hood Classic" by fans, GTA Advance remains a fond memory for Game Boy Advance owners.

Both games made significant impressions in their respective fields. While San Andreas was recently remastered and is now available on a variety of gaming platforms, Grand Theft Auto Advance is still only available on handheld consoles.

Fans celebrate the 18th anniversary of GTA Advance and San Andreas

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews



rockstarintel.com/timeline-of-gr… Grand Theft Auto Advance also released 18 years ago today, the same day as GTA San Andreas Grand Theft Auto Advance also released 18 years ago today, the same day as GTA San Andreasrockstarintel.com/timeline-of-gr… https://t.co/jI2j7gnIC4

RockstarINTEL, a popular Rockstar Games news website, tweeted about the 18th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto Advance and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. According to their website, both games were released on the same day, October 26, 2004.

San Andreas was created by Rockstar North, while Rockstar Games published it. The popular title was the third installment in the 3D universe and completely dominated the gaming industry. It was set in San Andreas and starred Carl "CJ" Johnson as the main character.

The original version was released on PlayStation 2 and is now available on various platforms, including PC and mobile devices. However, The Definitive Edition was released on November 11, 2021, and is available on the platforms listed below:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

Apple iOS

Android

Oculus Quest 2

Although Grand Theft Auto Advance was released on the same day and is considered a classic 3D-era game, it was originally released on the Game Boy Advance console and thus had a top-down perspective like the non-3D era Grand Theft Auto games.

Digital Eclipse and Rockstar Games collaborated on the game's development and publication. It is set in Liberty City and features Mike as the main character and was later ported to GameCube and Nintendo DS with backward compatibility via Game Boy Advance.

Fans' confusion over the release dates of GTA 1 and Liberty City Stories

GTA fans on Twitter were recently perplexed about the release dates of various Grand Theft Auto games. One of them eventually led to speculation about a rumored trailer for the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games released the majority of its titles in October. This caused confusion among fans regarding the anniversaries of Grand Theft Auto 1 and Liberty City Stories.

The vast majority of players believe the first Grand Theft Auto game was released on October 21 and Liberty City Stories on October 24. However, in reality, GTA 1 was released on November 28, 1997, and Liberty City Stories was released on October 25, 2005.

