GTA+ bonuses and benefits for April 2024, released

The new set of GTA+ (or Plus) membership bonuses and benefits is now available for April 2024. Being available only for Grand Theft Auto Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, these console users can claim various exclusive rewards and freebies for subscribing to the monthly service, including another free vehicle, apparel items, and other exclusive cash bonuses in certain game activities.
As recently introduced, Plus members can also enjoy free access to the classic Rockstar Games’ title, the Red Dead Redemption.
GTA+ benefits and bonuses for April 2024: Free Progen Itali GTB, $1,500,000, and more
After the latest GTA Online weekly update of April 4, 2024, all GTA + subscribers can get a free Progen Itali GTB as their monthly complimentary vehicle. It can be claimed either via the members-exclusive The Vinewood Club or Benny's Original Motor Works. The two-door Supercar is based on the real-life McLaren 570S, and it can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h).
Plus members can also claim the Magenta-Yellow Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free in April 2024. Moreover, the Fooligan Tee, Fooligan Vest, Black LS Cap, and Coil Cyclone Tee will all be made available to the subscribers’ wardrobe whenever they log in this month.
Until May 1, 2024, Plus subscribers can enjoy the following payout bonus rewards to help them in their hustle:
- 2x Cash and RP on Operation Paper Trail Missions
- 2x Cash and RP on MC Clubhouse Work, Contracts, and Challenges
- 50% increased Business Production Speeds
- 50% discount on Biker Clubhouses (+Upgrades and Modifications), Biker Business Properties and Upgrades
They members can also enjoy stealing the brand new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and earn money while doing so.
April 2024’s The Vinewood Car Club vehicles
Like every new month of benefits and bonuses, the Plus subscribers can also claim an exclusive 20% discount on the featured selection of vehicles at The Vinewood Car Club.
Here’s a list of every automobile available for them on sale in April 2024:
- Hakuchou Drag - $789,000
- Z-Type - $760,000
- Shinobi - $2,000,816
- Dominator GT - $1,776,520
- Remus - $1,116,976
- SM722 - $1,710,240
- Deluxo - $4,600,000
- Stromberg - $2,000,000
- Deveste Eight - $1,450,592
Apart from these, the Plus members can claim the regular GTA Online weekly discounts throughout April 10, 2024.
For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.
Poll : Are You Currently A GTA+ Subscriber?
Yes
Not yet
0 votes