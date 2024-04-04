GTA+ bonuses and benefits for April 2024, released

The new set of GTA+ (or Plus) membership bonuses and benefits is now available for April 2024. Being available only for Grand Theft Auto Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, these console users can claim various exclusive rewards and freebies for subscribing to the monthly service, including another free vehicle, apparel items, and other exclusive cash bonuses in certain game activities.

As recently introduced, Plus members can also enjoy free access to the classic Rockstar Games’ title, the Red Dead Redemption.

GTA+ benefits and bonuses for April 2024: Free Progen Itali GTB, $1,500,000, and more

Expand Tweet

After the latest GTA Online weekly update of April 4, 2024, all GTA + subscribers can get a free Progen Itali GTB as their monthly complimentary vehicle. It can be claimed either via the members-exclusive The Vinewood Club or Benny's Original Motor Works. The two-door Supercar is based on the real-life McLaren 570S, and it can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h).

Plus members can also claim the Magenta-Yellow Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free in April 2024. Moreover, the Fooligan Tee, Fooligan Vest, Black LS Cap, and Coil Cyclone Tee will all be made available to the subscribers’ wardrobe whenever they log in this month.

Until May 1, 2024, Plus subscribers can enjoy the following payout bonus rewards to help them in their hustle:

2x Cash and RP on Operation Paper Trail Missions

2x Cash and RP on MC Clubhouse Work, Contracts, and Challenges

50% increased Business Production Speeds

50% discount on Biker Clubhouses (+Upgrades and Modifications), Biker Business Properties and Upgrades

They members can also enjoy stealing the brand new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and earn money while doing so.

April 2024’s The Vinewood Car Club vehicles

Like every new month of benefits and bonuses, the Plus subscribers can also claim an exclusive 20% discount on the featured selection of vehicles at The Vinewood Car Club.

Here’s a list of every automobile available for them on sale in April 2024:

Hakuchou Drag - $789,000

- $789,000 Z-Type - $760,000

- $760,000 Shinobi - $2,000,816

- $2,000,816 Dominator GT - $1,776,520

- $1,776,520 Remus - $1,116,976

- $1,116,976 SM722 - $1,710,240

- $1,710,240 Deluxo - $4,600,000

- $4,600,000 Stromberg - $2,000,000

- $2,000,000 Deveste Eight - $1,450,592

Apart from these, the Plus members can claim the regular GTA Online weekly discounts throughout April 10, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are You Currently A GTA+ Subscriber? Yes Not yet 0 votes View Discussion