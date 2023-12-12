GTA+ bonuses for December 2023-January 2024 release

Rockstar Games has announced new GTA + (or Plus) bonuses for the December 2023 to January 2024 cycle. This subscription service is only available on Grand Theft Auto Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Through January 10, 2024, members can enjoy numerous free commodities such as cars and clothing items, bonus rewards on a Salvage Yard business mission, and Drift Races.

Subscribers also get access to an exclusive 100-car garage added with The Chop Shop update. They can also avail of all the permanent subscription perks. With that said, let's take a closer look at the newly released bonuses.

New GTA + bonuses: Free Declasse Impaler LX, 1.5x cash on Salvage Yard Tow Truck Services, and more

All GTA + subscribers can claim a free Declasse Impaler LX from the Vinewood Car Club or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It was added with today's GTA Online update and carries a price tag of $1,465,000.

Plus members also get the Pastel Green Pearl Chameleon Paint and the Red Rainbow Chameleon Wheel Paint for free this month. Furthermore, the Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater, Festive Flannel Closed Suit, and the Gray Camo Yeti Closed Suit will be added to all members' wardrobes automatically.

Plus subscribers will enjoy the following bonus rewards through January 10, 2024:

Salvage Yard Tow Truck Service missions - 1.5x cash

- 1.5x cash Freemode Events - 2x cash and RP

- 2x cash and RP Drift Races - 2x cash and RP

Rockstar Games has also discounted LS Car Meet Takeovers by 50% for all subscribers.

Vinewood Car Club catalog

Plus subscribers will find the following rides at the Vinewood Car Club:

Declasse Impaler LX - FREE

- FREE Grotti Turismo Omaggio - 20% discount

- 20% discount Vapid Dominator GT - 20% discount

- 20% discount Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible - 20% discount

- 20% discount Karin Vivanite - 20% discount

- 20% discount Declasse Scramjet - 20% discount

- 20% discount Pegassi Toreador - 20% discount

- 20% discount Bravado Buffalo STX - 20% discount

- 20% discount Grotti Turismo Classic - 20% discount

- 20% discount Emperor Vectre - 20% discount

As mentioned, they will gain access to a 100-car garage in Pillbox Hill, which has been added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

Fixed GTA + bonuses such as Exclusive Taxi Services, Gun Van location, $500,000 in-game cash, Free CEO/VIP Abilities, and Free Vehicle Requests will also be available for all members. They will be able to access a select few classic Rockstar Games titles as part of the membership.

