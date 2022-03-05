Logos for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition GTA 5 leaked online

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is less than two weeks away and a new leak might have just divulged its artwork and logo. The game is all set to be launched for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the latest technology and upgraded hardware expected to give gamers better visuals and performance.

In the Newswire post, Rockstar had clearly mentioned that GTA Online would become a separate entity and would be free for PSN Plus users for the first three months. Players who only want to enjoy the online experience can do so without paying for the single-player version.

There has been no news since the announcement of the release date from Rockstar. Gamers are itching to catch a glimpse of gameplay or even a screenshot, but they have received none so far. A new leak of the game's artwork has surfaced and this article elaborates on it below.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced and GTA Online Logos leaked

Upon scouring through the PlayStation Network files, Twitter user ’PlayStation Game Size’ uncovered something new for the upcoming versions. The new logos were just sitting there to be leaked and fans finally got something to see.

The new GTA 5 logo doesn't really change much, apart from the background color, as it now sits over a golden background instead of a black one.

However, the standalone Grand Theft Auto Online logo has a lot of new additions. The earlier image featured three generic characters (probably getting ready for a heist). The layout has been switched out to resemble that of the main game. The snippets do show off the Diamond Casino, Kosatka, Vectre, etc.

The picture all fans are questioning is the lady pointing a gun while driving (second picture up from bottom left). That is a new artwork no one has ever seen before.

Fan reactions

Fans are a little disappointed with the main game cover as there were no changes apart from the color. Most of them are also trying to guess the price the game will be launched at.

A few users are confused as this reveals nothing about Expanded and Enhanced.

The Grand Theft Auto Online cover, however, did garner a lot of responses. This was the most far-fetched one.

The lady on the cover is also sparking up discussions.

Note: The above information is based on leaks and has not been officially confirmed.

