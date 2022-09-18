“A truly devastating shame”: Popular GTA informer urges fans not to ‘harass’ Rockstar employees over GTA 6 leak

Recently, an alleged GTA 6 leak posted on GTAforums presented fans with over 90+ videos, screenshots, and even codes from the upcoming game. Thus, everyone's attention in the community has been on this leak.

However, the reaction to this leak has been mixed, with many fans expressing dissatisfaction with the leaked videos of the game being awful or not as good as they expected.

As a result, several of these GTA 6 "fans" have been harassing GTA developers over this leak. Ben (@videotech), a popular GTA informer, expressed his concern about this harassment.

This has to be the worst part regarding this leak, as many fans in the community are interpreting everything they see from it as the final product that Rockstar Games will release.

Several GTA fans reportedly have started harassing Rockstar Games employees over the recent GTA 6 leak

Ben @videotech_ It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today.



I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone. It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today. I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone.

As Ben posted in the above-embedded tweet, Grand Theft Auto fans should be sympathetic towards what happened to Rockstar Games, it does not matter if this leak has been proven or not, they should not just start harassing developers because of it.

Rockstar Games have officially said that they have started development on Grand Theft Auto 6, so it is better to just wait for them to release information about Grand Theft Auto 6, as these leaks, again even if real, are just showing an early build of the game.

Here are some of the Grand Theft Auto fans' responses to Ben's tweet:

Sean Marshall @SeanMarshallSM @videotech_ @TezFunz2 I completely agree. Despite my own personal excitement for the game, I know many people at R☆ aren't feeling too hot about all of this. It takes a lot of work to bring these games to life and I'm pretty sure they would want to share the game on their own terms when ready. @videotech_ @TezFunz2 I completely agree. Despite my own personal excitement for the game, I know many people at R☆ aren't feeling too hot about all of this. It takes a lot of work to bring these games to life and I'm pretty sure they would want to share the game on their own terms when ready.

Kind of on both sides of the coin with it at the moment. @videotech_ Despite all the excitement, I've realized how devastating it can be.Kind of on both sides of the coin with it at the moment. @videotech_ Despite all the excitement, I've realized how devastating it can be.Kind of on both sides of the coin with it at the moment.

It is good to see that there are still many level-headed fans who are critical of this leak as at the end of the day, these leaks were not supposed to come out. Fans should all wait for Rockstar Games themselves to release teasers, trailers, screenshots, or anything related to the upcoming game.

If this leak is accurate, it will be a great disappointment for Rockstar Games as well, as they have most likely been working on this game for some time now. Seeing incomplete materials getting leaked is always a sad thing to witness, especially when so many developers are working on this game and putting in their hard work.

However, there are Grand Theft Auto fans who believe that Rockstar Games had this leak coming and they are not surprised this happened:

Rye258 @Rye258 @videotech_ @TezFunz2 Should of just done want the public want and released a trailer and told people what’s going on. Not hide it. @videotech_ @TezFunz2 Should of just done want the public want and released a trailer and told people what’s going on. Not hide it.

alex @alex22845445 @videotech_ It’s really not that deep ur embarrassing yourself @videotech_ It’s really not that deep ur embarrassing yourself

Even though it makes sense for some fans to think that this leak was justified, there is still nothing solid the community gained from this.

Most of the footage and screenshots are of an early build of the game, so this will most likely never be the final product or at least in the iteration it was leaked in.

Fortunately, this sentiment has been expressed by most Grand Theft Auto fans and it is amazing to see the community speak against harassment of any kind:

TheSolairsEffect @MetalGearNoel7 @Rye258 @videotech_ @TezFunz2 Release a trailer of what? Unfinished product still in production? The game is no where near being done, and Rockstar has stated this. And because the Hacker has the actual source code NOW their is a greater chance the game will be delayed even longer to prevent a future incident @Rye258 @videotech_ @TezFunz2 Release a trailer of what? Unfinished product still in production? The game is no where near being done, and Rockstar has stated this. And because the Hacker has the actual source code NOW their is a greater chance the game will be delayed even longer to prevent a future incident

Bryent @bryentmicheal @videotech_ @TezFunz2 I’ve been waiting for years like everyone to see GTA 6 but this has gone way too far. I was excited to see the videos. But source code being leaked and possible test build being out in the wild? It’s such a shame. People worked too hard for years on this. @videotech_ @TezFunz2 I’ve been waiting for years like everyone to see GTA 6 but this has gone way too far. I was excited to see the videos. But source code being leaked and possible test build being out in the wild? It’s such a shame. People worked too hard for years on this.

Finally, fans should keep in mind that all of this is still an alleged leak and nothing has been proven yet. Even if this leak is confirmed, Rockstar Games is probably going to change everything fans see from this leak.

Therefore, harassing Grand Theft Auto developers is wrong and should not be done by anybody. Fans should keep their emotions in check, especially when it comes to leaks like this one.

