A new set of GTA + (or Plus) membership bonuses and rewards have been unveiled by Rockstar Games for the August 2023 cycle. These include 4x payouts on Business Battles, the Arena War series, double cargo on Business Battles, apparel unlocks, and significant discounts on some properties and other business-related work.

Plus subscribers can also claim an Arena Workshop and the Annis ZR380's Apocalypse variant for free. The Vinewood Car Club's vehicular catalog also has new entries, so let's take a closer look at the GTA + membership bonuses and rewards released for August 2023.

Free Apocalypse ZR380, bonus payouts, and clothing items released as GTA + membership bonuses and rewards for August 2023

Expand Tweet

Along with a new GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games released new bonuses and rewards for Plus subscribers for August 2023. Perhaps the most notable is the free Annis ZR380 Apocalypse, which usually costs over two million dollars.

They also get a free Arena Workshop, which is necessary to modify several Arena War cars into their Apocalypse, Nightmare, and Future Shock variants and apply other interesting upgrades.

The following Chameleon Wheel Paint Rewards have been listed as part of this month's rewards:

Anodized Burgundy Pearl

Dark Holographic

Plus members are also being given four times the regular cash, RP, and AP in the Arena War Series, along with 4x payout and 2x Cargo on Business Battles.

Discounts and new Vinewood Car Club rides

Expand Tweet

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can task Rooster McCraw with sourcing crates for a fee, which has been discounted by 75% for Plus subscribers this month. They also get a 50% discount on Arena Workshop modifications and Arena Outfits.

The Vinewood Car Club will feature the following vehicles this month for subscribers to test drive and purchase:

Ubermacht SC1

Obey Omnis e-GT

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Benefactor LM87

Overflod Imorgon

Emperor ETR1

Lampadati Corsita

Weeny Issi Rally

Maxwell Asbo

GTA + membership benefits also include clothing items such as The Fist Fury, Love Fist Shortsleeve, and the Love Fist Tee.

Permanent Plus benefits such as Exclusive Taxi Services, Free CEO/VIP Abilities and Vehicle Requests, and a bonus of $500,000 will also be available to all subscribers. They can make even more in-game cash via GTA Online money glitches.

Poll : Are you subscribed to GTA + ? Yes No 0 votes