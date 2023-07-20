GTA Online adds brand new Inductor electric bike as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed

Rockstar Games has finally added the most awaited Inductor bike with the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. It is an electric bike leaked before the DLC, and the studio has finally made it available for players in-game. While specific details about the new bike are unavailable, game data miners had leaked several aspects of it before, making it one of the most anticipated drip-feed vehicles.

The new electric bike has characteristics similar to other multiplayer bicycles. However, Rockstar Games has provided some additional features that make it unique from others.

The new Inductor bike is now available for purchase in GTA Online

The Inductor is a two-wheeler bicycle that can be purchased from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website for $50,000. It can be stored inside any of the personal garages owned by players.

While unconfirmed, many GTA 5 Online players have reported that the bike cannot be modified and one has to stick to the standard version. Rockstar Games defines the vehicle as:

“...The nimble torque-pumped Inductor, the electric mountain bike of your freedom-filled dreams. It only takes an open heart, a courageous spirit, and a strong life insurance claim to afford the lithium-ion battery...”

The electric bike is primarily based on the real-life Delfast Top 3.0/3.0i and is powered by a lithium-ion battery. While the actual top speed of the vehicle is currently unknown, according to the game files, it can reach a top speed of 46.60 mph or 75.00 km/h.

It should also be noted that the Inductor has a temporary boost feature called Kers Boost which increases the top speed for a few seconds. It is the eighth vehicle in the game to have this feature.

The Summer DLC leaks also disclosed an exclusive variant of the Inductor called the Junk Energy Inductor. Although it has the same features on paper, the body is covered with a custom Junk Energy livery. Following the GTA 6 leaks, many players hope for a similar bicycle in the upcoming game.

Along with the GTA Online Podium Car and the Penaud La Coureuse, the Inductor is the latest addition to the multiplayer game.

