GTA Online Alert: PS4 lobbies are reportedly affected by modders

GTA Online has been around for a long time, and while PC players are used to modders and hackers, the PS4 version of the game has reportedly been affected. A recent tweet by @lmk_nathan42915 shared gameplay clips where altered character models and vehicles can be seen in an active lobby. This news is concerning because consoles have been relatively safe from hackers for all these years.

While the PC version has a huge and thriving modding community, PlayStation and Xbox have strict parameters and security measures that forbid these activities. This restriction lets players have a fair game without worrying about someone using third-party codes to mess around.

However, Rockstar Games hasn't issued any statement regarding this matter at the moment. Players on other consoles, including PS5 and the Xbox variants, have not reported seeing modders in their sessions. In this article, we will share more information on this topic and whether players must be cautious.

Modders have reportedly broken into GTA Online on PS4

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, GTA Online's console version has been relatively safe due to the lack of modders and hackers. The PC community is largely affected by this phenomenon, but not all modders are bad and want to cause chaos in sessions. However, it potentially allows players to exploit the GTA Online solo glitches.

But if one person has bypassed PlayStation security measures, it won't take too long for others to follow suit. This might have also occurred because both Sony and Rockstar Games have gone lax when it comes to updates and security patches for the last-gen consoles.

Fans have mixed reactions to this news. Some are worried about the future, while PC users share sarcastic remarks. Here are some of the comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Rockstar Games constantly releases security patches to eliminate modders and hackers in the online multiplayer, they couldn't completely eradicate the issue that has plagued the game on PC. Now, it has also potentially made its way to PS4.

Hopefully, developers can curb the issue before it becomes a potential danger. The game does ban players who are found using cheats or devkits. However, some third-party tools let them bypass this check and ruin other's experience in lobbies.

Apart from this news, GTA 6's Florida Joker has been causing unnecessary chaos online with his threats of suing Rockstar Games and potentially joining hands with the hacker who leaked sensitive documents related to the game and the studio.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think modders might gain access to other consoles as well? Nah, PS5 and Xbox are safe Maybe, they might 0 votes