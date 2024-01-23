GTA Online Bunker Car Dup glitch gets fixed by background update

Rockstar Games recently released a background update for GTA 5 Online to fix the Bunker business car duplication glitch. While the gaming studio did not share any official word on this, a renowned insider named Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2) broke the news on their X profile. The report also mentioned five other bugs and glitches that were patched with the update.

Some fans are unhappy with this update and stated that Rockstar Games should have focused on other game-breaking issues. More details are mentioned below.

Rockstar Games fixes the Bunker Car Dup glitch through a GTA Online background update

On January 23, 2024, Tez2 reported the patching of six bugs and glitches in GTA 5 Online. According to their report, the following are the changes Rockstar Games made to the multiplayer game:

Fixed the Imani Tech vehicle armor plating disappearing bug.

Fixed the MC Club Presidents using the Executive Office computer and CEOs using MC Club’s computer bug.

The “Skip Salvage Yard Delay Cooldown” glitch was fixed.

Terrorbyte’s off-the-radar glitch was fixed.

The Bunker Car Dup B2B glitch was fixed.

Fixed merge glitches in the Arena Booth.

As the name implies, the Bunker business car duplication glitch allowed players to create multiple copies of their personal vehicles. Once duplicated, the Rockstar Games default settings allowed you to sell it to make money in GTA Online.

However, after the latest background update, you will no longer be able to duplicate your cars for a profit.

While it is a welcome move in general, many players expressed their disappointment over the choices Rockstar Games made. One user named @ElDiablo_71 sarcastically commented about the changes made.

Another user named @LucarioProject mentioned a different glitch related to Imani Tech vehicles that has yet to be fixed.

User @KnotCosmiRocket asked Rockstar Games to fix the broken vehicles that were released as part of The Chop Shop DLC.

Grand Theft Auto Online players should note that Rockstar Games is very strict about policing money glitches and usually takes strict action against players who exploit them. Therefore, you should avoid making money through unethical ways in the multiplayer game.

The community is also expecting the gaming studio to iron out these issues in the current game and deliver a refined experience in the future when it releases GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro and other consoles.

