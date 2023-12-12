GTA Online Chop Shop DLC releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

Rockstar Games has released the Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online today, December 12, 2023. It is available for download on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Interestingly, no trailer was released for the update, which is an anomaly. Moreover, Rockstar only released a single Newswire related to the update, revealing some details about its contents.

It is possible that the gaming studio might have only wanted Grand Theft Auto 6 to be present on its social media pages; however, the exact reason for the update not being promoted as usual is unknown as of this article.

GTA Online Chop Shop DLC now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

The latest GTA Online update rolled out at around 10 AM GMT on major gaming platforms such as the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S consoles, and PC. It was made available for pre-load on PlayStation 4 and 5 in advance but only became available on Xbox consoles and PCs today.

The latest update for the game is being called the Chop Shop update. This is most likely because the brand new Chop Shop/Salvage Yard business has been introduced with it.

A couple of properties are available for this establishment, and any can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game.

The addition of this business was confirmed by Rockstar Games in its Newswire post on November 30, 2023. The developer also announced the arrival of Drift Races, drift tuning modification at the LS Car Meet for certain vehicles, and many quality-of-life updates on all platforms.

That said, the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC has also added some exclusive content to the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, such as animals roaming the map in Freemode, a new garage for GTA + subscribers, as well as the ability to move cars between garages via the Interaction Menu itself.

Twelve brand-new vehicles have also been added to the game with the Chop Shop DLC on all platforms, including the Grotti Turismo Omaggio. Prominent Grand Theft Auto insider and data miner Tez2 has also reported that there are seven drip-feed vehicles in this update.

