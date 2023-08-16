GTA Online Contract update reportedly affects and nerfs Assault on Cayo Perico and other Adversary Modes' payouts

Tez2, one of the most prominent Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online data miners, has just reported an issue related to Assault on Cayo Perico's payout. Assault on Cayo Perico is an Adversary Mode that has just been added to the title. However, it looks like a typo introduced with the Contract update is limiting the new multiplayer match's payout to just $20,000 in the game.

This typo has reportedly been affecting and nerfing other Adversary Mode payouts as well. Hence, players have seemingly not been given their deserved money and RP in such multiplayer matches. Interestingly, Tez2 was able to receive a better payout by disabling an "overwrite versus awards" variable.

The Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode was recently introduced with a weekly update and has been subjected to a positive reception by fans. It is also offering bonus payouts through August 16, 2023, but it seems that the match rewards are being nerfed.

Tez2 suggests that the payouts of this and other GTA Online Adversary Modes are being nerfed and affected due to a typo introduced as part of the Contract Update. What's interesting is that this update was released quite a while back, and the reported bug has somehow managed to get overlooked by everyone.

Tez2 further explained that a variable that was seemingly getting disabled at the beginning of the Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode and then being enabled at the end was limiting its payout to just a meager $20,000.

Upon disabling the "overwrite versus awards" variable, Tez2 was able to receive a much better sum at the end in comparison to other players.

Now that this issue has been brought to light, Rockstar Games is expected to fix it sooner than later. Fans are also expecting a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement from them.

Till then, they can give Assault on Cayo Perico a try, which is quite fun despite the low rewards. The Trade Prices of a few vehicles are also attached to this Adversary Mode.

Vehicles in GTA Online are usually quite expensive, but those short on funds can utilize GTA Online money glitches to get rich quickly without much hard work.

