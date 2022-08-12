GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers $150k bonus this week (August 11-17)

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will make it worth the player's while if they source cargo this week.

Over the past few weeks, the summer update has brought numerous changes to businesses. CEOs and VIPs can now source their cargo in solo lobbies, so they no longer have to worry about griefers blowing it up. With that being said, this is a great time for players to own the Executive Office and run missions from there.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers special bonuses and discounts for this week only. Not only can they make $150,000 in a few minutes, they can also save money on the cargo missions themselves.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

How players can earn a $150k bonus in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Complete any Source Cargo Mission

CEOs and VIPs simply need to walk into their Executive Office and login to their main computer. From thereon, they can access the SecuroServ network and choose the cargo they want to source. Players can pick anywhere between one and three crates. Furthermore, they can pay Lupe to source the cargo herself.

According to Rockstar, the $150,000 bonus will be delivered to one's bank account within 72 hours of completion. However, players presumably have until August 17th to get this job done.

On a related note, they can also receive White Beat Off Headphones in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises by completing a Special Cargo Sell mission within the week. Remember, the game usually resets on a Thursday, so they have until next Wednesday.

Special Cargo Warehouses are 30% off this week

If the player doesn't already own a Special Cargo Warehouse, they should get one right now. From now until August 17, their original price will be marked down by a 30% reduction. For those unaware, these properties can be purchased through the main computer inside the Executive Office.

Coupled with that, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises provides discounts on warehouse related activities, for example, whenever Lupe sources the cargo herself, the overall time will be cut in half. This is very useful if the player wants to spend time performing other missions.

Players must complete the missions via their Executive Office

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has offered plenty of cash rewards in the past few weeks, usually through cargo missions from various businesses. However, players need to keep in mind which business is applicable for the bonus.

On their main website, Rockstar clearly specified that they can only get the $150,000 bonus through the Executive Office. As long as they source their cargo from the related warehouse, they should be good to go.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul