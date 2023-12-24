GTA Online to decrease car Sell Prices, according to insider

According to a report by notable insider Tez2, GTA Online will be adding a new feature for the Chop Shop update, which will decrease vehicle Sell Prices. On December 21, 2023, Tez2 revealed Rockstar Games would be implementing a new measure that would adjust the sell value of vehicles on a daily basis. However, this is apparently meant to prevent players from using car duplication glitches, as the sell value will only decrease after the first sale.

As of now, the feature hasn't been made active but is expected to be added soon. Here's everything GTA Online players need to know about this new measure and how it will affect them.

New GTA Online measure to reduce car sell values

As seen in the above post, Tez2 (@TezFunz2) points out how the upcoming measure will launch as part of Grand Theft Auto Online's Chop Shop update. Since it's intended to combat car duplication glitches, the Sell Price will drop the more vehicles a player sells in a day. Here's how the values will change:

First vehicle — 100% of Sell Price

Second vehicle — 50% of Sell Price

Third vehicle — 20% of Sell Price

Fourth vehicle and so on — 5% of Sell Price

The screenshot also shows the Sell Price of a Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT after already having sold two personal vehicles. The Sell Price of any vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online is 60% of its original cost, along with 50% of the value of all upgrades, if any.

The Stinger TT is an expensive car in GTA Online, costing $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport. It usually sells for $1,428,000, but with this new measure, the price has been reduced to $292,300 after two repeated sales. This is around 20% (plus the value of some upgrades) of the original Sell Price.

According to Tez2, the timer resets every 30 hours, but it could be changed to 24 hours when the measure is introduced in the game. Although Rockstar aims to tackle car duplication glitches in GTA Online with this unusual measure, it will undoubtedly affect regular players.

Those looking to sell multiple vehicles to make space for new ones will incur a massive loss. Selling existing vehicles will also no longer be a viable method to earn money in the game. It appears Rockstar hasn't yet added this new feature to the game, so players can still sell multiple cars for the same value for the time being.

In other news, Grand Theft Auto fans claim to have found the actress who plays Lucia in GTA 6, making side-by-side comparisons of the actress and the character.

