GTA Online Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge leaks ahead of the weekly update

GTA Online’s new weekly update is about to be released later today, November 16, and it seems fans already have an idea of what is going to be added this time. According to GTA Series Videos on X, formerly Twitter, a brand new Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge will debut in this patch. In it, players will have to work collaboratively to unlock a special vehicle livery.

This event will go live around 3 am PT on November 16, 2023.

GTA Online Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge will shake things up

As per the reported details, the Doomsday Scenario is going to be one of the newest GTA Online Community Challenges this month. In this week-long event, players must collaboratively collect a total of $100,000,000,000 from Act III of The Doomsday Heist.

If they successfully complete the challenge before November 22, 2023, a special livery for the Pegassi Zentorno will be unlocked and delivered to all gamers later this year. This is a two-seater civilian supercar that is heavily based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

The new weekly update will also end Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge, while the Sprunk and eCola challenge continues.

The new update will bring new rewards

Here’s what everything players can expect from the upcoming update:

2x Money and RP:

The Doomsday Scenario Finale

The Doomsday Heist Prep Missions

3x Money and RP:

Community Series Jobs (New)

Free bonuses:

Setup costs for Original Heists

Casino drinks

Here’s the list of weekly discounts one will be able to claim in this patch:

25% off:

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

40% off:

Progen Emerus

Vapid Clique Wagon

50% off:

Apartments

Facilities

Albany Hermes

Emperor ETR1

Übermacht Revolter

Pegassi Zentorno

Players will also get a chance to win a brand new Dinka Kanjo SJ as a podium vehicle and a Karin 190z as the Prize Ride.

With the GTA Online winter update rumored to arrive next month, Rockstar looks to be pushing Community Challenges in the November 16 update.

