GTA Online challenges players with Specialist+ Security Contracts, offers 2x the rewards

Rockstar is currently offering double the rewards for Specialist+ Security Contracts in GTA Online.

For those who are unaware, Specialist+ is a type of difficulty for Security Contracts. GTA Online players who run an Agency can access these missions via their main computer. Their pay is accordingly scaled with the difficulty level. Now GTA Online is going to test the player’s true skill.

Anybody who completes the Specialist+ Security Contracts will receive double the money and reputation. Players have already made good fortune in this difficult setting. However, Rockstar wants to make it worth their while. Only the best players will be able to pull it off.

Complete the Specialist+ Security Contracts for double the rewards in GTA Online

The above video shows how a player made over $100,000 on a Specialist+ Security Contract. Since the rewards have been doubled this week, that player could've made over $200,000 if they played today. The best part is that it doesn't take very long to complete.

Setting up a Specialist+ Security Contract

Here is what the screen will look like in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online players should already own their Agency by this point. Now they need to walk up to the main computer and access the Security Contracts. There are six types of missions, but the game will only show three at a time.

When a player selects their Security Contract, they should look at the bottom right. They will see the current difficulty level of this particular mission. Players can decide between three different levels in the game:

Professional

Specialist

Specialist+

Of course, the players want to choose the Specialist+ Security Contracts. This week allows them to double their money and reputation. It's already a great way to make a lot of money, but now it's even better.

How do payments work in GTA Online?

Security Contracts are scaled according to its difficulty setting. The more difficult the mission, the more cash will be earned. GTA Online players are handsomely paid for the Specialist+ Security Contracts.

Of course, this method also favors skilled players, due to a higher difficulty level. GTA Online requires players to be constantly aware of their surroundings. Sometimes there will be a lot of enemies that need to be eliminated.

Players will only receive the full payment if they complete their assignments. It's not going to be easy with these challenging jobs, but it can be done. Players will laugh their way to a bank if they pull it off successfully.

Specialist+ Security Contracts can be done solo

Sometimes GTA Online players want more of a challenge. Even with a Specialist+ Security Contract, they might consider it too easy. The good news is that players can perform these missions by themselves.

Solo missions do have a few advantages to keep in mind. Players only have to rely on themselves, rather than another teammate. All it takes is an uncooperative player to fail the objective. Solo players can also concentrate on their mission instead of getting distracted by another teammate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

