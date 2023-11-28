GTA Online gets nominated in The Game Awards 2023 Player's Voice category

GTA Online was released over 10 years ago, and it seems fans still love the game. The Game Awards 2023 recently nominated the Rockstar Games title in the Player’s Voice category. The award will be presented to one of the 30 pre-selected games in the category, and fans can vote for any 10 of them before the voting for Round 1 ends in 45 hours.

The Game Awards 2023 will be live on Twitch and YouTube from December 7, 4:30 pm PT.

GTA Online is among the Player's Voice nominees of the Game Awards 2023

A screenshot of The Player's Voice Award 2023 nominees (Image via The Game Awards)

As can be seen in the aforementioned picture, Rockstar Games' GTA Online has been nominated in the Player’s Voice category for The Game Awards 2023. However, there are 29 other games that the title is competing with for the award. Here’s a complete list of nominees for the Player’s Voice Award 2023:

Alan Wake 2 Apex Legends Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Baldur’s Gate 3 Counter-Strike 2 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Destiny 2 Diablo IV Final Fantasy XVI Fortnite Genshin Impact GTA Online Hi-Fi Rush Hogwarts Legacy Honkai: Star Rail League of Legends Lies of P Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Minecraft Mortal Kombat 1 No Man’s Sky Octopath Traveler II Resident Evil 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Starfield Street Fighter 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Valorant Warframe

The voting period will only end on November 29 at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST, so players have ample time to make their choices. Here’s how the Player’s Voice Award has been officially described:

“Which is your favorite Game of the Year? Player’s Voice is a 100% fan-voted award across 3 rounds. Vote up to 10 games this round!”

Players should note that Rockstar Games has been a part of the advisory board of The Game Awards this year, which has led many to speculate that the GTA 6 trailer might be revealed during the show.

Expand Tweet

On November 8, 2023, the developers announced that the first trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game would be released in early December 2023. Since then, it has become one of the trending topics on the internet as fans anticipate what the next iteration of the series will look like.

With GTA 6 leaks still surfacing online, Rockstar Games may reveal the trailer during the Game Awards 2023 livestream.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will reveal GTA 6 trailer during The Game Awards 2023? Yes No 0 votes