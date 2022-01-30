GTA Online now offers Biker Bonuses for Bike Races, MC Club Work, and businesses

From now until February 2, GTA Online players can earn more rewards with Biker Bonuses.

Motorcycle Club Presidents will have a very good time with this week's event. For the next few days, Biker Bonuses will allow them to make a lot of money. GTA Online players can also rank faster with more reputation points. However, these bonuses only apply to biker related activities.

In the words of Rockstar themselves, "the black market is looking more bullish by the minute". GTA Online bikers have a golden opportunity on their hands right now. Whether it's double or triple the rewards, players can't go wrong with more money. They have until next week to collect these bonuses.

GTA Online should take advantage of the Biker Bonuses this week

Rockstar games @AlphaArk26



Plus, Biker Bonuses and more this week in GTA Online: Tie up loose ends while getting to the bottom of Dr. Dre’s data leak in The Contract Finale and earn 2X GTA$ and RP. Featuring the exclusive track "Fallin’ Up" by Dr. Dre himself.Plus, Biker Bonuses and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/c7f489c Tie up loose ends while getting to the bottom of Dr. Dre’s data leak in The Contract Finale and earn 2X GTA$ and RP. Featuring the exclusive track "Fallin’ Up" by Dr. Dre himself.Plus, Biker Bonuses and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/c7f489c

There are three activities that players can take part in this week. These are bike races, MC Club work, and biker businesses. All of them offer more rewards than usual, so players should act quickly.

3x rewards for Bike Races this week

Win or lose, triple rewards are a very good incentive to play. All the players need to do is join a race and cross that finish line. Of course, they need to make sure they don't fall off, since that wastes a lot of time.

GTA Online players can look for bike races by scouting the map, via the blue flag icons. To meet the bonus requirements, they must choose the bike mode for these races. It will not count if they select another type instead.

MC Club Work offers 2x rewards

This line of work can be accessed via the Interaction Menu. Players can perform various missions to double the rewards this week. Here is what MC Club Work has to offer in this game:

Deathmatch : Teams compete against each other

: Teams compete against each other Joust : A motorcycle deathmatch between two MC players

: A motorcycle deathmatch between two MC players Stand Your Ground : Protect a given area from other players

: Protect a given area from other players Caged In: Stay within a radius while riding a motorcycle

Keep in mind that some missions require other players. Most of them also require the use of a bike. Players should definitely know how to ride one if they want to survive these rounds.

2x rewards for select Biker Businesses

GTA Online players can make some good money with biker businesses. Sell Missions for W**d Farms and Document Forgery now offer double the rewards this week. With a proper setup, players could make over a million dollars. The above video demonstrates this in action.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul