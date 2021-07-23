GTA Online to giveaway free $250k to every player as reward for Los Santos Tuners update

With the huge success of the Los Santos Tuner update in GTA Online. The company has given the players a bonus of GTA$250k for being a part of the community. With many more players joining the game with the update, Rockstar Games wants to celebrate the community and the loyalty of the players.

The many new features have driven a large number of players to the game. Rockstar has expanded its target audience with the update, by providing more features for players who love cars. GTA Online has become a hub for a lot of car enthusiasts with the update and is encouraging players to try out all the new features that the game provides.

New features like the Car Meet give players their own test track to polish their skills. Many new cars and game modes that tend to car enthusiasts make GTA Online an even more versatile game.

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community — we're extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!



In thanks, we’re dropping GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

What are the new features in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuner update that Car Enthusiasts should look out for?

Car Meet

Car Meet ( Source : Rockstar Games )

The game introduces the Car Meet, where players can socialize with fellow car lovers in the game. In the Car Meet, players can show off their modded cars.

The Car Meet will be a weapons free zone, which will mean that players will be there only for the cars and no griefing will be allowed on underground Car Meet premises.

The Car Meet will also introduce a new reward system for players to feel compensated for being involved with the new features in the game. Car Meet reputation will be a new system that helps players unlock rewards such as clothing and car modification unlocks.

New Races

GTA Online Map Race ( Source : Rockstar Games )

The update has many races that car enthusiasts can burn some rubber on.

The update features two main types of races, which are: Test Track races and Map races

The test track races feature race modes such as Head-to-Head, Scramble and Time Trials.

The Map races feature race modes such as Street Race Series, Pursuit Series and Sprint races

Thank you @RockstarGames for amazing update we love it 🙌🔥❤️ https://t.co/Z3TXMBbdPG — Zaid Khan (@ZaidKhan_43) July 23, 2021

New players and old alike can enjoy the benefits of the reward that Rockstar has given all its players. The GTA$250k can be claimed by logging into GTA Online after the reward is effective from Rockstar's end.

