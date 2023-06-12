GTA Online to improve Rockstar Creator in the upcoming new DLC update

GTA Online’s next major DLC update, the San Andreas Mercenaries, is set to bring significant new features and gameplay improvements to the multiplayer game. Since its announcement, Rockstar Games has shared many fascinating details about the new content players can expect this summer. However, among them all, dozens of updates are mentioned for the Rockstar Creator as well, making it one of the best updates so far.

This article will share all confirmed additions for Rockstar Creator in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Rockstar Creator gets tons of new content in the next GTA Online DLC update

Along with more Creator updates to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas: A Snow weather option is coming to the Rockstar Creator. Look for Halloween additions arriving later this year.Along with more Creator updates to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 A Snow weather option is coming to the Rockstar Creator. Look for Halloween additions arriving later this year.Along with more Creator updates to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/BOZUDdKSLL

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar Games announced several new things coming to Rockstar Creator in the upcoming GTA Online update. Thanking the gaming community, they stated the following in their newsletter post of June 8, 2023:

“We’re always amazed by the ingenuity of the Grand Theft Auto Online community — creating the incredible Deathmatches, Races, and more featured in our regularly updated Community Series. A number of additions and updates are being made to the Rockstar Creator to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas.”

Here’s a complete list of new updates coming to Rockstar Creator with the upcoming GTA Online DLC:

New props for all Creators, such as eCola cans, giant License Plate Walls, underwater mines, destructible fences, and more. New snow weather option for various game modes, including Races, Deathmatches, and Survivals. New option to toggle musical score off and on New option to assign different Outfits for distinguishing teams New Dynamic Teams option for Deathmatches, allowing players to change teams on re-spawning New Health Drain option for Deathmatches where participants lose their health over time New Radar blip options New ability to lock day-time New weather-lock option New option to choose a re-spawn time Increased enemy spawn points in Survivals New Fixture Removal in the Kind of the Hill and Deathmatch Creator

Apart from the upgrades mentioned above, Rockstar Games has also announced a brand new GTA Online, The Vinewood Club, offering Xbox Series S/X and PS5 players exclusive access to select vehicles with the membership.

The San Andreas Mercenaries update is available to pre-load on PS4 and PS5, allowing players to be prepared when the DLC launches on June 13, 2023.

