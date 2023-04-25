GTA Online leaks show cut content from Acid Lab in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The Acid Lab business in the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been in the game for four months now. The community has explored every nook and cranny of the same, discovering many interesting things along the way.

On April 24, 2023, a well-known Rockstar Games data miner named WildBrick142 (Twitter: @WildBrick142) disclosed a few additional details about the new business that were allegedly cut from the official release.

The files for the same are currently available in the directory, so the data miner executed them in-game for an unofficial reveal.

Data miner reveals new cut content from the Acid Lab business in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC A fun piece of #GTAOnline #cutcontent from the latest DLC: R* planned for you to be able to name your Acid Product, not just the Lab. First time naming is free, then it's $5000 to rename.The feature is fully* supported and functional, so here's hoping it'll be available next DLC https://t.co/LkGvY9Lj9m

According to WildBrick142, Rockstar Games had planned to include a renaming feature for the Acid Lab business in GTA Online and its products.

Currently, the manufactured items are referred to as Acid. As per the data miner, if the developers had gone ahead with their plan, players would have been able to rename them to their liking.

The Twitter user also shared a demonstration video of how they were able to find the new feature using the steps outlined below:

Open the Interaction Menu. Go to Services and then Acid Lab. Scroll down to find the Lab Name and Product Name options. Press Select to access the rename dialog box. Set the name and press Enter.

WildBrick142 stated that Rockstar Games would have allowed players to rename one product for free. Every attempt following that would have cost $5000.

Renaming the product might also have affected how the Acid Lab Sell Missions appeared in GTA Online. The data miner named their product "VTuber Merch," and when they tried to sell it, the following pop-up appeared:

“Press E to sell VTuber Merch for $257,685”

The rest of the Sell Mission remained unchanged, but the pop-up message after the successful delivery read, "You delivered VTuber Merch."

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 And by "fully" i mean, it works but appears to be unfinished - the game might not use the name you give it, depending on the Sell Mission.

It's also not something that will be enabled with a tunable update. It would at the very least require a background script update to enable. And by "fully" i mean, it works but appears to be unfinished - the game might not use the name you give it, depending on the Sell Mission.It's also not something that will be enabled with a tunable update. It would at the very least require a background script update to enable. https://t.co/E9DqAGJWWz

WildBrick142 clarified in a subsequent tweet that the feature is unfinished at the moment and that the game may not always use the custom name during a mission.

The data miner speculated that the feature could be added in an upcoming GTA Online background script update. However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm this officially.

Poll : Would you like to see this feature added to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes