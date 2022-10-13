GTA Online has a new Special Cargo Warehouse bug that players should be aware of

Recently, a particular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online bug has been disrupting a lot of players' special cargo businesses. The bug, also known as the "Ghost Raid", tends to trigger raids on players' warehouses without notifying them about the attack.

As a result, many players have been experiencing unfair losses from their special cargo enterprises since their crates were stolen without any prior warning. Veteran GTA Online players claim that this bug has been impacting users for months and has only now gained a huge amount of infamy in the community.

Here is some more vital information about the game-breaking bug that's caused quite a stir within the community.

Bad news for Crate Grinders as the "Ghost Raid" bug blocks any kind of warehouse raid notifications in GTA Online

The above-embedded video is by popular GTA YouTuber GhillieMaster, who talks about how he suffered losses due to this Ghost Raid bug in GTA Online.

He explains how the bug typically carries out its attacks, which is that if players encounter it during a session, they will find themselves stuck in a free mode event, even if they are not registered as a CEO in the game. When players change the session to resolve the issue, they will discover that their warehouse has been raided.

As such, the game doesn't inform players about the warehouse raid, and the only way to know whether it is occurring is to see if players can enter passive mode during a session. If not, this would mean that one of their warehouses is being raided.

While the majority of Grand Theft Auto Online players suspect that the bug originated from the summer update, Tez2, another prominent Grand Theft Auto-informer, posted a lengthy and technical explanation regarding the Ghost Raid bug on Grand Theft Auto Forums. According to him, one of the main reasons causing this bug to appear is as follows:

The flaw causing the bug is that the game checks if you own a CEO Office instead of checking whether you're registered as CEO. Thus, exposing you to raids despite not being a CEO.

So, according to his explanation, this bug has been in Grand Theft Auto Online for quite a while now. It's just that before the most recent update, it was less obvious to players as the Special Cargo raids were disabled in private lobbies.

Tez2 also suggests that players who play in private lobbies for a long time have a much higher probability of encountering the Ghost Raid bug. He also provided a useful tip, which is to restart the game after the five-hour mark if players are in private lobbies as it will reset the raid timer as well.

