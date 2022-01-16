GTA Online doubles rewards for the High Society Leak

Rockstar is putting the spotlight on the High Society Leak, since GTA Online players can double their rewards this week.

Dr. Dre is a VIP Contract with a very specific request. His unreleased music has been stolen and redistributed into three copies. GTA Online players will have to look for all of them. A particular copy can be found at the Pacific Bluffs Country Club. This mission is known as the High Society Leak.

GTA Online players can make some really good money on the side. For the rest of this week, Rockstar will double the cash rewards and reputation points (RP). Players running an Agency should get started right away. All they have to do is head over to Rockford Hill and investigate a country club.

GTA Online players should complete the High Society Leak this week, for a chance at double rewards

Dr. Dre needs all the help he can get from the player. Money and RP are what rule the roost in GTA Online, so he will make it worth their while. For this week only, Rockstar will double these rewards with the High Society Leak. Players should take advantage of these deals while they still can.

Basic requirements

Not every player will have access to the Data Leak Missions. They first need to meet a few requirements, courtesy of the Contract DLC update:

First, players need to buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency (which averages $2,000,000)

(which averages $2,000,000) Next, they have to finish a Security Contract , accessible through the main computer

, accessible through the main computer Franklin will invite the player to the golf course to meet Dr. Dre

to the golf course to meet Dr. Dre To prove themselves, players need to complete the mission On Course

Afterwards, players will have to finish the Setup: Data Recovery mission

Once all these objectives are met, players can finally get started on the Data Leak Missions. Dre's stolen music files have been made into three distinct copies. Players will have to collect them on three different missions. The relevant one here is the High Society Leak.

How to play the High Society Leak

This particular contract involves two investigations, which can be done in a Free Roam lobby. Afterwards, there will be a big finale, which players need to complete to receive their double rewards.

High Society Leak is broken up into the following parts:

Investigation - Country Club : Head to Pacific Bluffs Country Club and look for a data signal

: Head to Pacific Bluffs Country Club and look for a data signal Investigation - Guest List : Kidnap a lawyer and bring him back to the Agency

: Kidnap a lawyer and bring him back to the Agency The Finale: Eliminate billionaire Ben Brooks and retrieve the stolen music

Soon enough, Dre will be one step closer to finding out who stole his music.

Double the money and RP this week

GTA Online players will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts this week. Of course, this offer won't last forever, since it ends next Thursday. Players should strike at their first opportunity, just as long as they can meet the requirements.

Of course, GTA Online players should always be on the lookout for great deals. They should keep themselves updated on the latest news, via the official Newswire webpage.

