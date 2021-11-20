GTA Online players can get a free Bravado Banshee livery this week

GTA Online is still celebrating the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. This is where Banshee originally made its debut. GTA Online is currently offering the Weekend Racer livery to all its players. It uses a multitude of primary colors to contrast a darker paint job.

Players can login to GTA Online and receive free Bravado Banshee livery. This free item is available right now, so GTA Online players should act fast. It's ridiculously easy to obtain, since it doesn't require much effort.

Even if the player has no use for it, claiming a free item is no harm. All they have to do is visit GTA Online this week.

GTA Online offers free Bravado Banshee livery to players this week for 20th anniversary of GTA 3

And more: Double Down at The Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online this week, with:• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series• Diamonds in the VaultAnd more: rsg.ms/3c7ee2e Double Down at The Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online this week, with:• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series• Diamonds in the VaultAnd more: rsg.ms/3c7ee2e https://t.co/R4Fu3eNrGc

This is part of the Double Down event for the Diamond Resort and Casino. GTA Online players could make good use of the Bravado Banshee livery. Here's what they need to do to get their hands on it.

How to get the free Bravado Banshsee livery

This free item is available to anyone who plays GTA Online this week. Players need to login at least once this week.

The Weekend Racer livery has red and blue stripes, which is a defining feature of the Banshee. Players can also put in a silver or black paint job to make it stand out more. The Bravado Banshee livery is a sight to behold, especially when players go past the speed limit.

Rockstar describes this fresh coat of paint in the following words:

"Pedestrians will know it only as a multicolored blur that zoomed past them on the freeway, but you’ll know the difference."

If a player owns a Banshee, they should consider getting this new livery.

GTA Online: Banshee as a vehicle

Banshee is one of the fastest sports vehicles from the early games. It's been around ever since GTA 3 was released.

The vehicle still has its uses in GTA Online, specifically as a getaway car. Compared to previous versions, this one boasts a higher top speed and acceleration. It's also relatively cheap with a price tag of $105,000. There are better alternatives, but this one is very affordable.

GTA Online players will make the most of it with custom modifications. A fully upgraded Banshee can be a decent escape vehicle. However, it does have a few issues with sharp turns. Players should also avoid going off the road, since Banshee cannot handle rocky terrain.

The new livery really livens it up

GTA Online players can put a new shine on their iconic Banshee with the Weekend Racer livery as it brings out the best in its primary color scheme. It's perfect for high speed chases, whether it's from the police or other players.

20 years later, and Banshee still casts a respectable light among modern gamers. Nostalgic players should definitely give it a go in GTA Online as well.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

