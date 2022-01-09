GTA Online players can get the Annis Euros at this week’s Car Meet Prize (January 2022)

GTA Online players should head over to the LS Car Meet for a chance to win the Annis Euros.

Car Meet Prizes are a weekly event that many drivers look forward to. Now they have a chance to win a free vehicle. This week features none other than the Annis Euros, a powerful sports car from the Los Santos Tuners update. Older players may also remember it from GTA San Andreas.

The Euros is not the easiest prize to claim in GTA Online. Players must be placed several times in the top ranks this week. Nonetheless, the Car Meet Prize is absolutely worth going after. Win or lose, players will still make a little bit of money on the side. They can even work on their Car Meet Reputation.

This week's Prize Ride Challenge is GTA Online's Annis Euros

This classy sports car has been given the spotlight this week. GTA Online players should head over to the LS Car Meet for a chance to win the Annis Euros. Now is a good time to get started, since the offer will only last a short while.

How to win this week's Car Meet Prize

GTA Online players must take part in nine Pursuit Races. They need to place in the Top 3 for every single one of those events. If they meet these requirements by the end of the week, they can win a free Euros.

Players can access the Pursuit Races when their Car Meet Reputation is at level five. All they need to do is speak to the Race Organizer at the LS Car Meet.

Pursuit Races involve a minimum of four players, with a maximum of 16. Custom vehicles are allowed, but they must be classified as tuners. GTA Online players will have to pass multiple checkpoints before reaching the finish line. They will also need to evade local law enforcement.

A brief overview of the Annis Euros

The Euros is available at Legendary Motorsport, along with the following prices:

$1,800,000 (Regular)

(Regular) $1,350,000 (Trade)

While it lacks the acceleration of its rival cars, the Euros does have good top speed. According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, it can reach a respectable 116.50 miles per hour. This tuner car also has great braking power.

However, there have been some recent changes in regards to the Euros. Players should keep that in mind before they go after the Prize Ride Challenge.

A word of caution

Previously, tuner cars used to reach crazy top speeds with low grip tires and a lowered stance. Rockstar has since nerfed them in the recent update for GTA Online. Starting with the Contract DLC, tuner cars are much slower now.

The Annis Euros is also negatively affected by this change. Players should be aware of this before they engage in the Prize Ride Challenge. Drifters will be unable to do what they used to do with these tuner cars.

Of course, GTA Online players can still take part in the Pursuit Series. Even if they don't really care for the Euros, they can still increase their Car Meet Reputation. Doing so will unlock trade prices for other vehicles.

