GTA Online players earn 50% bonus on Vehicle Cargo Sales this week

GTA Online players can try out the car theft business and earn a 50% bonus for Vehicle Cargo Sales.

Criminal activities are the core basis of the series. However, fun is often measured by finances, so players need reliable ways to make extra money. Blowing up cars is a good pastime, yet players need to buy those bullets. That's why it's a good idea to sell vehicles instead.

GTA Online players have until February 23 to earn a 50% bonus in Vehicle Cargo Sales. However, not just any player can take part in these activities. They need to have specific job titles and certain properties. At the very least, it's a very lucrative business by GTA Online standards.

Earn a 50% bonus in Vehicle Cargo Sales this week in GTA Online

This article will take a look at how players can get started on Vehicle Cargo Sales. It's already a profitable business without the 50% bonus. This week just makes it that much sweeter. Players will reap plenty of useful rewards, including cash and reputation.

How to get started

GTA Online players will first need to register as a CEO. They can visit the main website for Dynasty 8 Executive. Here is where they can purchase their very own Executive Office:

Maze Bank West (Del Perro) - $1,000,000

(Del Perro) - $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center (Pillbox Hill) - $2,250,000

(Pillbox Hill) - $2,250,000 Lombank West (Del Perro) - $3,100,000

(Del Perro) - $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower (Pillbox Hill) - $4,000,000

Players can now access their main computer within the office. Just like before, players will need to visit Dynasty 8 Executive. There are over nine different Vehicle Warehouses in the game, with prices that range from $1,635,000 to $2,850,000.

Players can also choose between three different interiors:

Basic (Free)

(Free) Urban ($230,000)

($230,000) Branded ($295,000)

This is a very costly investment for players, but it will pay off eventually. Vehicle Cargo Sales can bring in millions of dollars if done correctly. The best part is that players can do it by themselves.

Vehicle Cargo Sales

First, players will need to complete Vehicle Cargo missions in a free roam lobby. They can access these missions through the main office computer. Players will be given instructions on how to steal the vehicle.

The Vehicle Warehouse can store 40 vehicles at any given time. Players will be able to sell anywhere from one to four different vehicles. It depends on the number of Associates within the CEO Organization.

For the rest of this week, players will earn a 50% bonus, so keep that in mind.

