GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars revealed for September 29 to October 5, 2022

As we welcome another Thursday, Rockstar Games has just released a brand new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online update. This time, players will get a free Orange Tech Demon Mask to wear when they log into the game.

Furthermore, this week's podium prize is the Übermacht SC1, which has excited a lot of players as they try their luck in the casino, with the prize being the Infernus Classic. Players can win this car by finishing in the top two positions in the Street Races, three days in a row.

Here is some information about the prizes on offer this week.

This week GTA Online players can get their hands on two of the most stylish cars in the game

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Infernus Classic (Top 2 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Zentorno, Jester RR

Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta, Greenwood, Sentinel XS, Youga Classic, Retinue Mk II



40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)



50% Off

- Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)

#GTAOnline Podium: SC1Prize Ride: Infernus Classic (Top 2 in Street Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Zentorno, Jester RRSimeon's Showroom - Dubsta, Greenwood, Sentinel XS, Youga Classic, Retinue Mk II40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)50% Off- Moonbeam Custom ($185,000) Podium: SC1Prize Ride: Infernus Classic (Top 2 in Street Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Zentorno, Jester RRSimeon's Showroom - Dubsta, Greenwood, Sentinel XS, Youga Classic, Retinue Mk II40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)50% Off- Moonbeam Custom ($185,000)#GTAOnline

For the SC1, which is the podium prize, GTA Online players have to go to the Diamond Casino and spin the Lucky Wheel. Players also get a free spin for every real-life 24 hours they spend in the game, so they should go to the casino every day this week to increase their chances of winning the car.

No doubt though, GTA Online players will really need to flex their street racing skills to win the Infernus Classic.

Übermacht SC1

SC1 is a supercar primarily based on the BMW M1 Homage Concept. Thus, it has a very unique and memorable design. This esthetic is another great asset because if players want to stand out in the game, it is the right car to own.

Its performance is fairly decent, but when compared to other supercars in the game, it isn't all that great. Still, being a supercar, it has an amazing top speed of 120.75 mph and a lap time of 1:03.664.

Another thing to note is that due to its heavy weight, it doesn't do a great job when cornering. If players are using this car for races, they should make sure to maintain as much traction as possible.

Infernus Classic

The Infernus Classic is bound to excite Lamborghini fans as the primary design inspiration is from the Lamborghini Diablo.

Moreover, the car has an elongated shape that makes it quite aerodynamic. Players who enjoy 90s aesthetics will also be pleased with the boxy appearance of this car.

Adding to that, the Infernus Classic's performance is amazing, especially with handling. While the vehicle's oversteer could trouble inexperienced drivers, this drawback can be avoided with certain upgrades. It has respectable acceleration and boasts a top speed of 118 mph and a lap time of 1:06.267.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far