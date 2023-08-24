GTA Online Podium and Prize vehicles (August 24 to August 30)

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update has just gone live. Not only has it temporarily increased the payouts of jobs related to MC Businesses, but it has also introduced a new vehicle on the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium along with a new LS Car Meet Prize Ride. This week, Rockstar Games has introduced a motorcycle as the Podium Vehicle, the Principe Lectro.

On the other hand, the Nagasaki Stryder has been made available as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride through August 30, 2023. Let's take a closer look at this week's GTA Online Podium and Prize vehicles.

Principe Lectro and Nagasaki Stryder revealed as GTA Online Podium and LS Car Meet Prize vehicles, respectively (August 24 - August 30, 2023)

Principe Lectro is the Podium Vehicle this week in GTA Online. It is one of the oldest motorcycles in the game and was added with the Heists DLC update back in 2015. As for performance, the Lectro can hit a top speed of 109.25 mph or 175.82 km/h.

Since it is available as a Podium Vehicle through August 30, 2023, players can win it for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino. Motorcycles are rarely hosted on this podium, but it is in theme with the latest update, which focuses on MC Businesses.

However, winning the podium vehicle is a little complicated, with the chances being just one in 20. Moreover, the Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours.

As mentioned before, the new GTA Online weekly update features the Nagasaki Stryder as this week's Prize vehicle (LS Car Meet Prize Ride). This automobile has a top speed of 101.50 mph or 163.35 km/h and was introduced in 2020 with the Diamond Casino Heist update.

To win this week's Prize vehicle, players will have to win in the LS Car Meet Series for two consecutive days. This is a rather fun way of making some money and getting a free ride as well.

Such updates should keep players engaged in the current game while they wait for the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

