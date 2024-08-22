GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (August 22 to 28, 2024)

Rockstar Games released a brand-new weekly update earlier today, giving another GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car for players to collect. From now till August 28, 2024, one has an amazing opportunity to grab a free Dinka Jester Classic, a classic two-seater sports car, as this week’s podium vehicle. They just need to spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours at The Diamond Casino & Resort in Los Santos.

On the other hand, the popular two-seater hypercar, Dewbauchee Vagner, can be won as the Prize Ride of the week. To get it, one must participate in the LS Car Meet Series and come in the top two positions for four consecutive days.

Let’s quickly learn more about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as this week’s Prize Ride car.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle (till August 28, 2024): Dinka Jester Classic

Now that the new GTA Online weekly update is live, players have an opportunity to get one of the best drift cars in the game as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle: the Dinka Jester Classic. Based mainly on the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A80), the sports car debuted in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. A resemblance can also be found with the following real-life vehicles: Nissan 300ZX (Z32)

Third-generation Infiniti G35 Coupe (V35)

1996-1999 Kia Elan (M100)

Ferrari F430

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Jester Classic can go up to a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and take about 1:06.100 to complete a lap on average. The strong grip the car possesses also helps players take sharp turns in Los Santos if needed.

Prize Ride of the Week: Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a concept hypercar in Grand Theft Auto Online. The automobile debuted in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update and took design inspiration from the following real-life cars:

Aston Martin Valkyrie – Overall design

Overall design Jaguar C-X75 – Headlights’ shape

Headlights’ shape Porsche Mission E – Headlights

Headlights Nio EP9 – Rear lights

Rear lights Bugatti Chiron – Exhaust

Unlike the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, the Vagner can reach a maximum speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.194, making it much faster than the former.

Players should note that the developers will once again shuffle the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars next Thursday, August 29, 2024.

