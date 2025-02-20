GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (February 20 to 26, 2025)

Rockstar has once again added the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride to the popular multiplayer title. Until February 26, 2025, the latest weekly update allows players to grab an Albany Cavalcade XL as the Podium Vehicle from The Diamond Casino & Resort. Similarly, a Nagasaki Outlaw off-road vehicle can be acquired by finishing the LSCM series in the top 5 positions for three days in a row.

Let’s quickly learn more about the newly available GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride of the week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Albany Cavalcade XL: Design and performance (February 20 to 26, 2025)

The Albany Cavalcade XL has returned to the limelight thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update released by Rockstar Games. Initially added in 2024 with The Chop Shop DLC update, the four-seater SUV highly resembles the real-life fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade (GMT1UL), with some design cues possibly taken from:

Fourth-generation Escalade

CT4

Escalade IQ

2022–2023 Lincoln Navigator (U554)

Fifth-generation Chevrolet Tahoe (GMTK2UC)

Fourth-generation Ford Expedition (U553)

In terms of performance, the SUV possesses a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h). It can also complete one lap in 1:09.470.

Prize Ride of the Week is Nagasaki Outlaw: Design and performance (February 20 to 26, 2025)

The newly released Prize Ride of the week is Nagasaki Outlaw – a two-seater exposed UTV based on the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. Rockstar added it to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. The visual appearance of the vehicle also seems to be inspired by the following:

Can-Am Maverick Sport

Yamaha YXZ-1000R

Polaris RZR XP 1000

The Outlaw runs on a flat-twin engine that helps it to go up to a top speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.036. In terms of off-road capabilities, it is considered very proficient. Its rock crawler suspension helps it deal with any rough terrain with ease.

Those who don’t want to win at the Prize Ride can directly purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price.

The next weekly update of February 27, 2025, will add a new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride to the game.

