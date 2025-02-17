GTA Online new content: Everything added in 2025 so far

Rockstar Games is still releasing new GTA Online content for players to experience in 2025, despite the game being more than 10 years old now. The devs recently released a big Winter DLC called Agents of Sabotage last December (2024), and its drip-feed content is still being rolled out in a staggered format. This helps keep the community engaged while it awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

As of February 17, 2025, the developers have added not only new vehicles to try but also some race events that really add value to the popular multiplayer title. This article gives a brief overview of all the new content added to GTA Online this year (2025) so far.

GTA Online's new content for 2025 includes Drift Races, Firebolt ASP truck, and more

On January 9, 2025, Rockstar released a brand-new vehicle and a weapon, both purchasable as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC drip-feed content:

The update also added Transform Race Creator, giving more ways to players to express their creativity.

A picture of the new livery featured in the Lunar New Year update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Moving forward to January 23, 2025, Rockstar released one of the biggest in-game event updates of the year so far, the GTA Online Lunar New Year update. It added the following to the popular multiplayer title:

The event also rewarded players with an opportunity to collect several unique items, including a special livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF.

Similarly, on February 6, 2025, the developers dropped another major weekly update that added brand-new Drift Races to the game:

Drift Race - Gang's All Here

Drift Race - Go With the Flow

Drift Race - Buckle Down

Moreover, it added three new variations of existing cars by making them compatible with the Drift Tuning Upgrades:

Dinka Jester Classic

RUNE Cheburek

Karin Futo

A promotional picture of the vehicle now compatible with the Drift Tuning (Image via Rockstar Games)

The update showed Rockstar’s commitment to offering new GTA Online content to its loyal playerbase despite simultaneously working on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

On February 13, 2025, a Valentine's Day update was released for the game, offering the following love-themed apparel items to players:

Heartbreaker Robe

Heartbreaker Bustier

Heartbreaker Boxer Shorts

It also brought back the Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode for a limited time so that players can once again experience sharing a life with another player.

At the time of writing, the developers have already announced that they will release one more drip-feed vehicle on February 20, 2025:

Fans can expect more GTA Online new content to continue to be released in 2025, as the developers are seemingly keen on keeping the multiplayer title exciting enough for both old and new players.

