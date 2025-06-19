With the release of Money Fronts DLC came a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for players to collect – Ocelot XA-21. The two-seater hypercar can now be won at The Lucky Wheel in The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, the latest update allows players to collect an Ocelot Jugular as the latest Prize Ride of the Week. To win it, gamers must finish the LSCM race events in the top 3 positions for two consecutive days.
However, one may wonder if the rides are worth acquiring since they aren't exactly brand-new ones. That’s why this article further shares some important details about both the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride.
New GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and Performance (June 19 to 9, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the Ocelot XA-21 back into the limelight as the latest Podium Vehicle. This supercar heavily resembles a Jaguar C-X75, as noted by its rounded yet aerodynamic profile. Additionally, some of its body parts are seemingly based on the following automobiles:
- W Motors Lykan HyperSport
- Koenigsegg Regera
- Maserati GranTurismo (2007-2019)
- Jaguar F-Type (2014-2019)
- McLaren P1
In terms of performance, the Ocelot XA-21 can go up to a top speed of 197.14 km/h (122.50 mph) and take 0:59.459 to complete one lap on average. This makes it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.
New Prize Ride of the Week: Design and performance (June 19 to 9, 2025)
The latest Prize Ride this week is Ocelot Jugular, a two-door sports car that Rockstar Games added in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. Apart from its resemblance to the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the vehicle is seemingly inspired by the following:
- BMW 8 Series (G15)
- 2017–2021 Mercedes AMG GT R
When it comes to performance, the Ocelot Jugular is powered by a V8 engine with an 8-speed gearbox. According to Broughy1322, the sports car can go up to a maximum speed of 201.17 km/h (125.00 mph) and complete one lap in 1:01.371.
The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be available on June 26, 2025.