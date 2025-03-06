  • home icon
  GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (March 6 to 12, 2025)

GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (March 6 to 12, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 06, 2025 12:30 GMT
GTA Online Podium Vehicle &amp; Prize Ride (March 6 to 12, 2025)
A brief report on the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (Image via Rockstar Games)

The newly released Oscar Guzman update also brought with it a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and a LSCM Prize Ride. Till March 12, 2025, gamers can win a Truffade Z-Type classic grand tourer as the newest Podium Vehicle via the Lucky Wheel. Similarly, a Declasse Yosemite 1500 can be won this week by completing the LSCM Series at the top 3 positions for two consecutive days.

To know more about the rides, this article shares the design and performance of both the GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride.

The latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle is the Truffade Z-Type: Design and performance (March 6 to 12, 2025)

youtube-cover
The Truffade Z-Type has returned to the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. The latest Podium Vehicle highly resembles the real-life 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic. However, Rockstar has also seemingly taken some design cues from the following:

  • Bugatti Type 51 Dubos
  • 1936 Delahaye 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupé
  • 1939–1943 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500SS Spider
  • Bugatti Type 57S/SC Atalante
  • 937 Type 57SC Gangloff Drop Head Coupé
  • Volkswagen Beetle
  • Delahaye 145 V12 Coupé Chapron
  • 1937 Delage D8 120SS Aerodynamic Coupé
  • Talbot Lago T150C Special Teardrop Coupé
In terms of performance, the Truffade Z-Type is seemingly powered by a V12 engine possessing six double-barrel carburetors. It can go up to a top speed of 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:08.936.

Also Check: Invetero Coquette D5

LSCM Prize Ride is the Declasse Yosemite 1500: Design and performance (March 6 to 12, 2025)

youtube-cover
The Declasse Yosemite 1500 is the latest Prize Ride for players to collect. It is a two-seater pickup truck seemingly based on the real-life 1999–2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (GMT800). Rockstar Games added this truck to the game in 2024 as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update. Some resemblance can also be found to the following:

  • 1996–2002 Chevrolet Express LS
  • 8th-generation Chevrolet/GMC Suburban (GMT410)
  • American 2nd-generation Ford Ranger
  • 2nd-generation GMC Sierra

According to Broughy1322, the Declasse Yosemite 1500 can go up to a top speed of 106.25 mph (170.99 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:09.586. Those who don’t want to win it can directly buy the vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The next Podium Vehicle in GTA Online will be available on March 13, 2025.

Also Check: GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
