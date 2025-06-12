GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride still available (June 12 to 17, 2025)

Like the weekly rewards and bonuses, the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride remain the same this week. Until 2 am PT on June 17, 2025, the Karin Futo GTX can be claimed as the latest Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Similarly, the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 can still be won by getting the top 3 positions in the LSCM series for three consecutive days.

The article details the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is still Karin Futo GTX (June 12 to 17, 2025)

Trending

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update gives players one more chance to claim a Karin Futo GTX for free as a podium vehicle. Added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, the three-door sports car closely resembles a 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the Karin Futo GTX can hit a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h), while it takes 1:10.020 to complete a lap. What’s interesting about the vehicle is its drifting capabilities, which are considered the best in the game.

The Prize Ride is still Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 (June 12 to 17, 2025)

The latest Prize Ride of the week remains the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, a two-door muscle car that has been a part of the game since The Criminal Enterprises DLC in 2022. The car's design appears to be taken from the 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird, with some elements possibly inspired by the 1987 Pontiac Pursuit Concept.

In terms of performance, the Ruiner ZZ-8 can reach a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and takes 1:06.817 to complete a lap. It’s well known for its extremely tight turning radius.

The next new set of GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride will be released with the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

Other important news and content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More