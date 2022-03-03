GTA Online's Podium Vehicle this week is the Vapid Flash GT (3/3/22)

GTA Online gamers will be greeted to a new car on the podium of the Diamond Casino this week. It is the Vapid Flash GT. This rally spec hatchback was added to GTA Online via the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series Update. The week during which the vehicle was released, was called the Vespucci Job Week event.

About the Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Criminal Damage Freemode Event



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Running Back (Remix)

- Last Play Contact Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Payphone Hits

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: Flash GTPrize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Criminal Damage Freemode Event2x GTA$ & RP on- Running Back (Remix)- Last Play Contact Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP on- Payphone Hits Podium Vehicle: Flash GTPrize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Criminal Damage Freemode Event2x GTA$ & RP on- Running Back (Remix)- Last Play Contact Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP on- Payphone Hits#GTAOnline

This rally spec beast is mainly based on the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. It also uses a few elements from the Ford Focus RS RX, Volkswagen GTI TCR, and Hyundai RM15 Concept.

The Vapid Flash GT has made numerous appearances in GTA Online. It is on the trailer that gamers need to shoot while booking Tale of Us for the Nightclub. The Repo - Sasquashed contact mission in GTA Online also instructs gamers to destroy a variant of the Flash GT.

Performance and Customization

The Vapid Flash GT, as mentioned above, takes heavy inspiration from the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. It is a rally-spec car in the game and features a noticiably larger body as compared to other hatchbacks in the game. The interiors of the stock car are also rally-spec. The interiors feature a steel floor, bucket sport seats, and race seatbelts.

The car can also be bought on the Legendary Motorsport Website for $1.6 million.

GTA Online has placed this car in the sports class, but it can punch way above its weight class with ease. The immense acceleration and top notch handling of the Flash GT helps it rank within the top 10 fastest sports cars in the circuit. A high top speed is something this car lacks. However, it still manages to clock speeds nearing 187 kmph (116 mph). However, on offroad terrain, this car shreds all the other rally spec cars in the game.

The car features a front engine and an all-wheel-drive layout. The power distribution to the wheels is 20% and 80% for the front and rear, respectively. The hood houses a transversely-placed engine, the size of which cannot be judged due to the absence of an exhaust or inlet manifold. The gearbox is a 6-speed variant. The engine grunt on the Flash GT resembles the sounds of the Kuruma, Bifta and Monroe.

Upon heading over to the customization option, players can fiddle around with 22 presets, all of which have a moderate number of options. The car comes pre-equipped with a spoiler in the stock variant which, for some reason, Los Santos Customs labels as none. This is also the case with the Elegy RH8. The Junk 21 and Rum Racing 11 liveries, and a small U.S. flag is added to the roof-scoop.

Edited by Mayank Shete