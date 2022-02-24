Vapid Retinue is GTA Online's Podium Vehicle this week (24/2/22)

This week, GTA Online gamers will see the Vapid Retinue sitting on the Podium at the Diamond Casino. Gamers have seven tries to win it via the daily free spin. The car was originally going to be called Cossie before its release, but it was later changed.

The vintage two-door coupe is based on the Ford Escort MK I from real life. Even the name Retinue means 'a group of people accompanying an important person,' which is a clear nod to the Escort.

About the Vapid Retinue in GTA Online

The Retinue can be seen sitting atop the podium, donning a sports livery. The car can also be customized in GTA Online to look exactly like the Escort MK I used by Brian O'Connor in The Fast and the Furious 6.

The Vapid Retinue can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $615K if gamers miss out on the free spins. The car was added to the game via the Smuggler's Run Update.

Vapid Retinue Performance and Customization

The four-cylinder engine in the Retinue helps it reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) when fully upgraded. The car sports a rear-wheel drive setup coupled with a four-speed gearbox as well. The engine sports a DOHC inline-4 setup with four separate throttle bodies and is good on and off the tarmac. The exhaust note is borrowed from the Elegy Retro Custom.

Customization-wise, the Retinue allows 24 presets to be altered, slightly higher than the average of GTA 5 cars. Regular performance upgrades aside, the car also has a bunch of liveries that gamers can go for. Bumper options are numerous, and there are some wild exhaust tips in there as well.

Verdict

Note: This section deals with the views and opinions of the writer.

The Vapid Retinue is a great car even if it is purchased and not won off the free spin. Callbacks to the past are at the top of many players' lists in GTA Online. The Retinue is moderately fast and is a good looker too. The car has a decent amount of customization options, and gamers can truly come up with wild designs.

Lobbies are explosive these days, and utility-wise this vehicle doesn't really cut it, and the minimum armor plating isn't enough. But gamers need to decide if they want to always free-roam in something like a Nightshark, Patriot or Armored Kuruma instead.

Edited by Danyal Arabi