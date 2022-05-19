GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for May 19, 2022

This week's Prize and Podium rides have garnered mixed reactions from the GTA Online community. This could be because many players were expecting to get something more exclusive and unique.

In any case, this week's podium prize is the JB 700W in the Diamond Casino, while the Slamtruck at the Los Santos Car Meet is carrying the Coquette Classic.

Podium and Prize ride revealed in GTA Online on May 19

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Coquette Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: S95



4x GTA$ & RP on

- Special Vehicle Races

- Land Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Open Wheel Races

- Impromptu Races

- Premium Race



30% Off Auto Shops

This week the JB 700W is on the podium and players will get to see if they are lucky enough to fetch this car for themselves. This might be tricky as they can only do one spin a day, but for all the players who are spy film fans as well, this is the only chance to have this car for free.

As for the Prize Ride at the Los Santos Car Meet, players are getting rewarded with the slick Coquette Classic, but to bag this amazing car, players have to finish in the top three spots in the Street Race Series races for three days in a row. It can get difficult, but it's not impossible.

JB 700W

Price: $1,470,000

Top speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)

Lap time: 1:12.092

The Dewbauchee JB 700W is a classic grand tourer that was added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update. The vehicle is simply a weaponized JB 700, with the original machine guns serving as add-ons. Small hatches hide the areas serving as gun mountings, giving the front quarter panels a smoother appearance.

The car is based on the legendary Aston Martin DB5 used by secret agent James Bond in various films, including Goldfinger and Skyfall. The vehicle is identical to the standard JB 700 in terms of acceleration and top speed.

Coquette Classic

Price: $665,000

Top speed: 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

Lapping: 1:11.470

The Invetero Coquette Classic is a classic sports car included in the San Andreas Flight School Update in GTA V and GTA Online. The Coquette Classic is an earlier version of the Coquette with a more conventional design than the Coquettes from GTA IV and GTA V, although it is still aerodynamic.

The front retains Coquette's pointed design, but with a single front intake and a typical chrome bumper. The Coquette Classic, like the modern Coquette, has a large V8 engine that provides good top speed and acceleration.

Due to its steel body panels and solid construction, the vehicle's durability is quite good. It has good crash deformation and is difficult to jam the wheels, making it one of the most durable Sports Classics in terms of crash deformity.

